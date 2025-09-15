North America's MRO Market Set for $30 Billion Revenue Growth: Key Trends and Strategies Shaping the Industry Over 2025-2034

Dublin, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) market is set for significant growth, with its valuation in 2024 pegged at USD 116.75 billion. Driven by technological advancements, the market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2.30% between 2025 and 2034, reaching USD 146.56 billion by the end of the forecast period.

A pivotal trend propelling this market is the integration of smart technology for performance tracking and maintenance scheduling of equipment. Predictive maintenance, leveraging the Internet of Things (IoT) and advanced sensors, is becoming increasingly prevalent. This approach addresses inefficiencies of traditional methods by minimizing unnecessary part replacements, reducing downtime, and ensuring accurate inventory management. As these technologies become more cost-effective, their adoption allows for precise planning and proactive maintenance strategies, reducing instances of operational disruptions.

The MRO market plays a critical role in the aerospace and defence sectors, with services primarily involving the upkeep and repair of engines and components. In 2022, the contribution of Canada's aerospace manufacturing and MRO sectors to the national economy was USD 9.22 billion, with the defence sector accounting for over a quarter of these activities. MRO providers also offer aircraft line maintenance, ferrying, and testing services, underscoring their importance to these industries.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 138 Forecast Period 2025-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $116.75 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $146.56 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.3% Regions Covered North America

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights



3 Economic Summary



4 Country Risk Profiles



5 Global Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Overview

5.4 Global Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Share by Region

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa



6 North America Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market Overview



7 North America Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market by Provider

7.1 OEM

7.2 Aftermarket



8 North America Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market by End Use

8.1 Manufacturing

8.2 Construction

8.3 Mining

8.4 Aerospace and Defence

8.5 Automotive

8.6 Food and Beverages

8.7 Pharmaceuticals

8.8 Chemical

8.9 Oil and Gas

8.10 Others



9 North America Maintenance, Repair, and Operations (MRO) Market by Country

9.1 United States of America

9.2 Canada



10 Market Dynamics

10.1 SWOT Analysis

10.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Supplier Selection

11.2 Key Global Players

11.3 Key Regional Players

11.4 Key Player Strategies

11.5 Company Profiles

General Electric Company

Johnson Controls International plc

Safran SA

Rolls-Royce plc

Caterpillar Inc.

AAR Corp.

Ferguson Enterprises, LLC

Singapore Technologies Engineering Ltd.

WESCO International, Inc.

Sonepar SAS

MRC Global Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ix4mm1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment