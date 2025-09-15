PopChill Secures US$3 Million in Series A Funding to Build the Next-Generation Luxury Resale

Taipei, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PopChill, Taiwan's leading luxury resale platform, today announced the completion of its Series A funding round, raising US$3 million. This brings the company's total funding to over US$9 million. The round was led by Darwin Ventures. Other participating investors include ITIC, AVA Angels, Taipei Angels (TA), and Dream coFounder. The new capital will be used to accelerate the development and application of AI technologies—including AI Agents, intelligent recommendation systems, and automated fraud prevention - aimed at upgrading the entire buyer and seller experience.





Strong Growth Momentum, Cementing Market Leadership

In 2024, PopChill's transaction volume grew 120% year-over-year, reflecting robust market demand. With an average order value of US$900, the platform continues to demonstrate the deep potential of luxury resale. Cross-border transactions now account for nearly 20% of total GMV, with a solid foothold in Hong Kong and a growing global presence. The platform currently lists more than 100,000 luxury items, securing its position as Taiwan's largest luxury resale marketplace.

"Our vision is to use technology to solve inefficiencies in the luxury resale market," said Andy Kuo, CEO of PopChill. "In the era of generative AI, PopChill is uniquely positioned to further enhance matching efficiency between buyers and sellers."

AI-Powered Innovation to Enhance User Experience

At the heart of PopChill's vision lies a belief that technology can make luxury resale seamless and trustworthy. Guided by this vision, the company is actively developing a new generation of AI tools designed to accompany both buyers and sellers throughout their journeys. The idea is to give buyers a personal shopping companion—an assistant that can one day quickly guide them to the item they have been dreaming of, shortening the path from discovery to purchase. On the seller side, PopChill is envisioning an AI partner that simplifies the listing process and ensures that details such as descriptions and categorization can be handled with ease.

These initiatives are still in progress, but PopChill has already begun laying the groundwork by adopting Google Cloud Vertex AI to enhance efficiency and strengthen conversion rates. Rather than treating AI as a buzzword, the company is deliberately weaving it into its future roadmap—building toward a marketplace that is smarter, more intuitive, and more human-centered.

Building a Complete Resale Ecosystem

Since its early days, PopChill successfully overcame the "cold start" challenge and built a comprehensive C2C ecosystem. In addition to peer-to-peer resale, the company recently introduced a consignment model to serve sellers who prefer not to handle listings themselves. The model has already shown early success since its mid-year launch. Looking ahead, PopChill plans to establish brick-and-mortar stores to deepen online-offline integration, strengthen brand trust, and broaden consumer awareness—steps toward building a fully integrated luxury resale ecosystem.

Media Contact

Brand: PopChill

Contact: Media team

Email: support@popchill.com

Website: https://www.popchill.com