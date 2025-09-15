Bunker Hill Updates Previously Announced C$45 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units to Provide for Canadian Dollar And U.S. Dollar Denominated Tranches

150,000,000 Units at a price per Unit of C$0.12 for gross proceeds of C$18,000,000

225,000,000 Units at a price per Unit of US$0.08711 for gross proceeds of US$19,599,750

KELLOGG, Idaho and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bunker Hill Mining Corp. (“Bunker Hill” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: BNKR |OTCQB: BHLL) announces today that it has revised the terms of its previously announced “bought deal” private placement financing to provide for Canadian Dollar and United States Dollar denominated tranches consisting of: (i) 150,000,000 units of the Company (the “Units”) at a price per Unit of C$0.12 for gross proceeds of C$18,000,000 (the “CAD Offering”); and (ii) 225,000,000 Units at a price per Unit of US$0.08711 for gross proceeds of US$19,599,750 (the “USD Offering”, and together with the CAD Offering, the “Offering”).

The Offering is being made through a syndicate of underwriters (the “Underwriters”).

The terms of the Offering are otherwise the same as those described in the Company’s news release dated September 5, 2025, entitled “Bunker Hill Announces C$45 Million “Bought Deal” Private Placement of Units.” It is expected that a cornerstone investor will subscribe for the entirety of the USD Offering.

The Offering is expected to close on September 29, 2025, and is subject to certain closing conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including the conditional listing approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (“TSXV”).

In consideration of their services, the Company has agreed to pay the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds from the Offering, provided that the cash fee will be 3.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised in the Offering from certain purchasers listed on the president’s list (the “President’s List”), and issue that number of non-transferable compensation options (the "Compensation Options") equal to up to 6.0% of the aggregate number of Units sold under the Offering, provided that the number of Compensation Options will be equal to 3.0% of the aggregate number of Units issued by the Company to certain purchasers on the President’s List. In consideration of their services, the Company may pay certain finders (each, a “Finder”) a cash commission equal to 4.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised from certain non-United States subscribers introduced by such Finders to the Company in the Offering, and issue that number of Compensation Options as is equal to 4.0% of the aggregate number of Units sold under the Offering to non-United States subscribers introduced by the Finders. Each Compensation Option is exercisable to acquire one share of common stock of the Company at a price of C$0.12 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date of the Offering.

The Units have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The securities to be issued under the Offering will be subject to statutory hold period of four months and one day in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws and to a minimum concurrent six-month hold period in accordance with applicable U.S. securities laws. Such securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States without registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable state securities laws or compliance with requirements of an applicable exemption therefrom. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

