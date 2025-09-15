Aya Gold & Silver Confirms Discovery of New High-Grade Gold Zone at Asirem, West of Boumadine, Expands Footprint and Reports High-Grade Results from Boumadine Main Trend and Tizi Zone

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA; OTCQX: AYASF) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce new drilling results supporting the discovery of new gold zone at Asirem Zone, west of the Boumadine Main Trend in Morocco, highlighting the zone’s emergence as a promising new target. Aya also reports high-grade drill results from the Boumadine Main Trend and Tizi Zone, and has expanded its regional footprint with the acquisition of two new mining licences.
Highlights1
- Discovery of New Asirem Gold Zone (8.0 kilometer (“km”) strike length):
- BOU-DD25-629 intercepted 1.52 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold (“Au”) over 4.3 meter (“m”), 1.49 g/t Au over 1.0m and 1.95 g/t over 1.0m
- BOU-DD25-632 intercepted 4.53 g/t Au over 1.0m, 2.05 g/t Au over 1.0m, 1.82 g/t Au over 1.0m, 1.47 g/t Au over 1.0m and 0.98 g/t Au over 2.0m
- Grab samples up to 12.20 g/t Au and 4.1% copper (“Cu”) north of Asirem trend
- Boumadine Main Trend (5.4km):
- BOU-DD25-584 intercepted 369 g/t silver equivalent (“AgEq”) over 9.0 m (4.04 g/t Au, 41 g/t silver (“Ag”), 0.1% zinc (“Zn”), 0.1% lead (“Pb”) and 0.1% Cu, including 535 g/t AgEq over 4.2m (5.98 g/t Au, 51 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.2% Cu)
- BOU-DD25-572 intercepted 232 g/t AgEq over 12.2m (2.60 g/t Au, 23 g/t Ag, 0.04% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 473 g/t AgEq over 2.2m (5.28 g/t Au, 49 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu) and 551 g/t AgEq over 2.4m (6.29 g/t Au, 48 g/t Ag, 0.02% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu)
- BOU-DD25-589 intercepted 271 g/t AgEq over 10.2m (2.90 g/t Au, 29 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.1% Cu), including 692 g/t AgEq over 2.6m (7.46 g/t Au, 71 g/t Ag, 0.1% Zn, 0.1% Pb and 0.4% Cu)
- Tizi Zone (2.0km):
- BOU-DD25-550 intercepted 272 g/t AgEq over 4.6m (1.33 g/t Au, 101 g/t Ag, 1.6% Zn, 1.1% Pb and 0.03% Cu)
- Exploration Update:
- Two new mining licences secured, adding 25.1 square kilometers (“km2”) for a total of 339.3 km2
- 102,979m drilled at Boumadine year to date
- Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) on Boumadine Main Trend expected by Year-End
“The discovery and new gold zone at Asirem, west of Boumadine’s Main Trend confirms that Boumadine is evolving into a true district-scale asset with multiple mineralized trends,” said Benoit La Salle, President & CEO. “Drilling has traced gold over eight kilometers of strike at Asirem, with geophysics pointing to more than ten kilometers of potential. Along with grab samples grading up to 12.2 g/t gold and 4.1% copper, this new corridor highlights promising exploration opportunities. With a PEA on the Boumadine Main Trend targeted for release by year-end, these results highlight additional zones of mineralization, reinforcing Boumadine’s scale and optionality as one of Morocco’s most significant emerging precious metals discoveries.”
Table 1 – Significant Intercepts from Boumadine Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)
|DDH No.
|From
|To
|Au
|Ag
|Length*
|Cu
|Pb
|Zn
|Mo
|Ag Eq**
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(m)
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|BOU-DD25-500
|537.0
|543.6
|2.41
|50
|6.6
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|2
|255
|Including
|540.1
|543.6
|3.11
|60
|3.5
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|4
|321
|BOU-DD25-550
|54.9
|59.5
|1.33
|101
|4.6
|0.0
|1.1
|1.6
|8
|272
|BOU-DD25-553
|255.6
|259.7
|1.34
|41
|4.1
|0.0
|0.4
|0.9
|13
|179
|Including
|255.6
|257.1
|2.50
|83
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|1.4
|9
|328
|BOU-DD25-553
|263.1
|264.8
|2.46
|17
|1.7
|0.1
|0.2
|3.0
|8
|293
|BOU-DD25-555
|268.9
|271.2
|0.57
|62
|2.3
|0.0
|2.2
|4.3
|12
|269
|BOU-DD25-565
|215.3
|218.0
|1.68
|36
|2.7
|0.1
|0.4
|0.8
|2
|200
|BOU-DD25-567
|216.0
|218.1
|0.98
|121
|2.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.5
|5
|224
|BOU-DD25-568
|579.4
|580.4
|6.69
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|524
|BOU-DD25-569
|544.0
|546.0
|0.03
|690
|2.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0.1
|12
|710
|BOU-DD25-570
|82.4
|84.2
|0.41
|121
|1.8
|0.0
|1.1
|2.1
|8
|233
|BOU-DD25-571
|118.6
|122.1
|1.03
|31
|3.5
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|6
|126
|BOU-DD25-572
|351.8
|364.0
|2.60
|23
|12.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|5
|232
|Including
|352.6
|354.8
|5.28
|49
|2.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|4
|473
|Including
|359.3
|361.7
|6.29
|48
|2.4
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|7
|551
|BOU-DD25-572
|381.6
|388.1
|2.66
|21
|6.5
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|9
|246
|Including
|383.0
|385.0
|6.49
|25
|2.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|8
|544
|BOU-DD25-572
|573.0
|574.8
|9.77
|65
|1.8
|0.2
|0.7
|2.8
|19
|929
|BOU-DD25-572
|613.0
|617.2
|1.36
|20
|4.2
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|10
|133
|BOU-DD25-574
|539.2
|540.6
|2.33
|30
|1.4
|0.0
|0.1
|2.8
|2
|287
|BOU-DD25-575
|311.6
|314.3
|1.37
|53
|2.7
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|6
|240
|BOU-DD25-577
|500.1
|501.3
|4.74
|21
|1.2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.9
|8
|425
|BOU-DD25-579
|616.7
|617.5
|5.54
|41
|0.8
|0.1
|3.3
|6.2
|34
|716
|BOU-DD25-580
|53.5
|55.3
|1.18
|45
|1.8
|0.0
|2.8
|4.9
|52
|329
|BOU-DD25-580
|180.8
|183.5
|0.03
|147
|2.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|152
|BOU-DD25-580
|362.2
|366.7
|1.72
|30
|4.5
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|3
|199
|BOU-DD25-584
|325.7
|334.7
|4.04
|41
|9.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|7
|369
|Including
|327.0
|331.2
|5.98
|51
|4.2
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|8
|535
|BOU-DD25-584
|594.0
|595.9
|4.11
|17
|1.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|3
|345
|BOU-DD25-589
|341.0
|351.2
|2.90
|29
|10.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|11
|271
|Including
|345.4
|348.0
|7.46
|71
|2.6
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|15
|692
|BOU-DD25-589
|482.6
|483.1
|10.22
|35
|0.5
|0.1
|0.4
|2.1
|11
|897
|BOU-DD25-629
|23.2
|27.5
|1.52
|3
|4.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|126
|BOU-MP25-029
|93.0
|95.0
|1.16
|100
|2.0
|0.1
|7.4
|4.7
|53
|498
|BOU-MP25-069
|79.1
|91.0
|1.45
|35
|11.9
|0.1
|0.3
|1.4
|18
|195
|BOU-RC25-024
|107.0
|119.0
|1.11
|19
|12.0
|0.1
|0.6
|1.3
|15
|157
|BOU-RC25-028
|29.0
|31.0
|0.03
|96
|2.0
|0.1
|9.1
|4.3
|17
|429
* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
** Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag
Table 2 – Significant Intercepts from Asirem Drill Exploration Program (Core Lengths)
|DDH No.
|From (m)
|To (m)
|Au (g/t)
|Length* (m)
|BOU-DD25-588
|182.0
|183.0
|0.96
|1.0
|BOU-DD25-590
|20.3
|21.3
|2.67
|1.0
|BOU-DD25-600
|189.6
|190.4
|0.92
|0.8
|BOU-DD25-629
|23.2
|27.5
|1.52
|4.3
|Including
|23.2
|24.5
|2.81
|1.3
|BOU-DD25-629
|178.0
|179.0
|1.49
|1.0
|BOU-DD25-629
|201.0
|202.0
|1.95
|1.0
|BOU-DD25-632
|131.0
|132.0
|2.05
|1.0
|BOU-DD25-632
|148.0
|150.0
|0.98
|2.0
|BOU-DD25-632
|153.0
|154.0
|4.53
|1.0
|BOU-DD25-632
|176.0
|177.0
|1.82
|1.0
|BOU-DD25-632
|196.0
|196.9
|1.47
|0.9
* True width remains undetermined at this stage; all values are uncut.
Figure 1: Boumadine Mining Licence Surface Plan with Magnetic Data (Residual Total Field) and 2025 Drill Holes
Figure 2: Boumadine Property Surface Plan with New Permits and 2025 Drill Holes
2025 Exploration Results
This year, 346 diamond drill holes (“DDH”), 37 reverse circulation holes (“RC”) and 20 multi-purpose drill holes (“MP”) totaling 102,979m have been completed at Boumadine (Figure 1, Figure 2 and Appendix 2). Drilling was conducted on strike along the Main Trend (North Zones), Tizi, Imariren as well as on some regional targets, including the recently discovered Asirem Zone. The majority of results have been received for drill holes up to BOU-DD25-583 (Table 1, Table 2, Figure 3, Figure 4 and Appendix 1).
Results received so far in 2025, including holes BOU-DD25-584 and BOU-DD25-572, confirm the high-grade continuity of the Main Trend, which remains open in all directions. Today’s results, also extend Imariren mineralization to 1.2km. The Imariren and Tizi zones remain open in all directions.
The main mineralization generally measures 1m to 4m wide (locally reaching over a 10m width) N340-oriented massive sulphide lenses/veins sharply dipping eastward (> 70°). The massive sulphide veins (>80%) are mainly composed of pyrite, with variable proportions of sphalerite, galena, and chalcopyrite. Tizi and Imariren share the same characteristics except for their N000 orientation.
Figure 3 – Surface Plan of Boumadine North, Imariren and Tizi Zones with New DDH Results
Figure 4 – Surface Plan of Boumadine South Zone with New DDH Results
Figures 5 shows the recently received grab results on the newly discovered Asirem zone, which reveals high-grade parallel structures with results up to 12.2 g/t Au and 4.1% Cu, and highlight the potential of the area. The Au-Cu surface anomalies coincide with a strong N080 geophysical feature and a regional. Figure 6 presents the simplified geology of Asirem in the discovery drill section.
Geology of Asirem is composed of a package of Neoproterozoic rocks, mainly rhyolitic tuffs in contact or in close proximity with the Cambrian sedimentary shists. The contact consists of a major normal regional fault oriented N090-N080 injected by various quartz, quartz-carbonate and barite veins and veinlets containing various degree of Au, Cu and traces of Ag, Pb and Zn. The veins can locally reach 5m thickness and they regularly form stockworks with traces of pyrite and chalcopyrite. In it oxidized phase, malachite, azurite and chalcosite are present. The Asirem structure can be followed on surface over a trend of more than 10km within our permits.
Figure 5 – Surface Map of Asirem Trend with Apparent Conductivity(175Hz) and Grab Results
Figure 6 – Section of Asirem Mineralization with Simplified Geology and Partial Results
Next Steps
Significant upside potential exists to expand the Boumadine Main Trend, which currently extends 5.4km, the Tizi Zone, which currently extends 2.0km and the Imariren Zone, with a current extension of 1.2km; the three trends remain open in all directions. In addition, follow up drilling will take place at the newly discovered 8km Asirem trend. Currently, the Corporation has mobilized drill rigs to complete the 100,000m to 140,000m drilling program. Half of the drilling is focused along the Main Trend, Imariren and Tizi to continue extending the known mineralization trend along strike and at depth and to infill known areas advancing the project towards a preliminary economic assessment. The remaining 50% will focus on greenfield exploration designed to test geological hypotheses and drill targets generated from the past three years of work. The results from ongoing geology work will determine additional development work.
Technical Information
Aya has implemented a quality control program to comply with best practices in sampling and analysis of drill core and RC chips. For core drilling, all individual samples represent approximately one meter in length of core, which is halved. Half of the core is kept on site for reference, and its counterpart is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco. For drilling using RC, all individual samples represent 1.0m in length and a representative portion is kept for every meter in some chip trays stored on site. A split samples representing 1/16th, ranging from 2 to 4 kilogram is sent for preparation and assaying to African Laboratory for Mining and Environment (“Afrilab”) in Marrakech, Morocco.
All samples are analyzed for silver, copper, iron, lead, zinc, tin, and molybdenum using Aqua regia and finished by atomic absorption spectroscopy (“AAS”). Samples grading above 200 g/t Ag are reanalyzed using fire assaying. Gold is assayed by fire assaying. Standards of different grades and blanks were inserted every 20 samples in addition to the standards, blanks and pulp duplicate inserted by Afrilab.
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release have been reviewed by David Lalonde, B. Sc, P. Geo, Vice-President Exploration, Qualified Person, for accuracy and compliance with National Instrument 43-101.
About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a rapidly growing, Canada-based silver producer with operations in the Kingdom of Morocco.
The only TSX-listed pure silver mining company, Aya operates the high-grade Zgounder Silver Mine and is exploring its properties along the prospective Anti-Atlas Fault, several of which have hosted past-producing mines and historical resources.
Aya’s management team has been focused on maximizing shareholder value by anchoring sustainability at the heart of its operations, governance, and financial growth plans.
For additional information, please visit Aya’s website at www.ayagoldsilver.com.
Appendix 1 - Full Drill Results from Boumadine (core lengths)
|DDH No.
|From
|To
|Au
|Ag
|Length*
|Cu
|Pb
|Zn
|Mo
|Ag Eq**
|(m)
|(m)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|(m)
|(%)
|(%)
|(%)
|(g/t)
|(g/t)
|BOU-DD25-500
|537.0
|543.6
|2.41
|50
|6.6
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|2
|255
|Including
|540.1
|543.6
|3.11
|60
|3.5
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|4
|321
|BOU-DD25-504
|86.6
|87.1
|0.44
|55
|0.5
|0.0
|1.4
|1.4
|11
|159
|BOU-DD25-504
|91.0
|91.7
|1.09
|53
|0.7
|0.1
|1.7
|6.2
|6
|337
|BOU-DD25-509
|134.0
|136.0
|1.04
|13
|2.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|8
|102
|BOU-DD25-509
|147.0
|149.0
|1.08
|12
|2.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.6
|4
|119
|BOU-DD25-518
|133.0
|134.0
|0.60
|20
|1.0
|0.0
|0.6
|1.2
|5
|112
|BOU-DD25-550
|54.9
|59.5
|1.33
|101
|4.6
|0.0
|1.1
|1.6
|8
|272
|BOU-DD25-553
|255.6
|259.7
|1.34
|41
|4.1
|0.0
|0.4
|0.9
|13
|179
|Including
|255.6
|257.1
|2.50
|83
|1.5
|0.0
|0.5
|1.4
|9
|328
|BOU-DD25-553
|263.1
|264.8
|2.46
|17
|1.7
|0.1
|0.2
|3.0
|8
|293
|BOU-DD25-553
|266.6
|268.8
|0.65
|32
|2.2
|0.0
|0.6
|1.7
|5
|141
|BOU-DD25-555
|268.9
|271.2
|0.57
|62
|2.3
|0.0
|2.2
|4.3
|12
|269
|BOU-DD25-561
|21.0
|22.0
|0.42
|66
|1.0
|0.1
|0.5
|0.1
|13
|118
|BOU-DD25-561
|223.9
|224.9
|0.95
|14
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|1
|92
|BOU-DD25-561
|307.0
|307.9
|1.72
|19
|0.9
|0.2
|0.2
|0.4
|8
|181
|BOU-DD25-562
|232.6
|235.9
|0.54
|22
|3.3
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|20
|87
|BOU-DD25-562
|237.3
|238.3
|0.20
|74
|1.0
|0.1
|4.2
|1.5
|85
|235
|BOU-DD25-562
|258.2
|260.8
|0.25
|40
|2.6
|0.0
|1.0
|1.6
|16
|125
|BOU-DD25-563
|354.3
|354.9
|0.52
|10
|0.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|2
|60
|BOU-DD25-563
|363.4
|364.3
|2.62
|28
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|7
|241
|BOU-DD25-563
|367.5
|370.8
|0.80
|36
|3.3
|0.1
|0.1
|0.4
|3
|124
|BOU-DD25-563
|460.2
|460.8
|0.11
|55
|0.6
|0.1
|0.3
|0.6
|4
|98
|BOU-DD25-563
|487.3
|488.3
|0.67
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|6
|60
|BOU-DD25-564
|764.0
|764.8
|0.11
|44
|0.8
|0.1
|1.3
|0.7
|2
|107
|BOU-DD25-564
|1000.0
|1001.0
|3.09
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|244
|BOU-DD25-564
|1060.6
|1061.4
|0.03
|53
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|58
|BOU-DD25-564
|1162.0
|1163.0
|0.03
|97
|1.0
|0.1
|0.2
|0.2
|2
|111
|BOU-DD25-564
|1179.0
|1180.0
|0.05
|172
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.1
|5
|192
|BOU-DD25-564
|1186.0
|1187.0
|0.03
|49
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|3
|57
|BOU-DD25-564
|1248.7
|1249.4
|0.24
|39
|0.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|60
|BOU-DD25-564
|1290.9
|1291.6
|0.62
|9
|0.7
|0.2
|1.0
|1.0
|3
|119
|BOU-DD25-564
|1292.2
|1293.1
|0.22
|72
|0.9
|0.2
|1.4
|0.4
|4
|147
|BOU-DD25-564
|1302.0
|1303.1
|0.35
|59
|1.1
|0.2
|0.2
|0.3
|28
|114
|BOU-DD25-565
|203.3
|205.3
|1.14
|34
|2.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.7
|30
|156
|BOU-DD25-565
|215.3
|218.0
|1.68
|36
|2.7
|0.1
|0.4
|0.8
|2
|200
|BOU-DD25-566
|49.0
|50.0
|0.03
|54
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|58
|BOU-DD25-566
|460.3
|460.9
|0.39
|27
|0.6
|0.0
|1.0
|2.2
|2
|137
|BOU-DD25-567
|216.0
|218.1
|0.98
|121
|2.1
|0.1
|0.2
|0.5
|5
|224
|BOU-DD25-567
|435.0
|436.0
|0.03
|158
|1.0
|0.1
|0.5
|0.2
|18
|189
|BOU-DD25-567
|599.0
|600.3
|1.18
|24
|1.3
|0.0
|0.6
|1.0
|2
|158
|BOU-DD25-568
|39.0
|40.0
|0.57
|9
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.4
|10
|78
|BOU-DD25-568
|54.0
|55.0
|4.02
|8
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|2
|334
|BOU-DD25-568
|64.0
|65.0
|0.25
|87
|1.0
|0.0
|4.1
|0.4
|5
|218
|BOU-DD25-568
|579.4
|580.4
|6.69
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|524
|BOU-DD25-568
|617.5
|618.4
|0.54
|32
|0.9
|0.1
|0.8
|0.8
|3
|120
|BOU-DD25-569
|324.0
|325.4
|0.28
|31
|1.4
|0.1
|1.0
|3.7
|22
|173
|BOU-DD25-569
|326.2
|327.1
|0.68
|27
|0.9
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|3
|93
|BOU-DD25-569
|517.0
|518.0
|0.69
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|58
|BOU-DD25-569
|544.0
|546.0
|0.03
|690
|2.0
|0.0
|0.6
|0.1
|12
|710
|BOU-DD25-570
|82.4
|84.2
|0.41
|121
|1.8
|0.0
|1.1
|2.1
|8
|233
|BOU-DD25-570
|343.0
|344.0
|0.69
|27
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|7
|88
|BOU-DD25-570
|425.6
|427.3
|1.49
|44
|1.7
|0.1
|0.6
|0.8
|4
|202
|BOU-DD25-571
|61.6
|62.2
|0.45
|200
|0.6
|0.2
|0.4
|1.7
|7
|300
|BOU-DD25-571
|116.8
|117.7
|0.06
|46
|0.9
|0.0
|0.5
|0.6
|5
|79
|BOU-DD25-571
|118.6
|122.1
|1.03
|31
|3.5
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|6
|126
|BOU-DD25-571
|134.2
|136.0
|0.82
|13
|1.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|7
|82
|BOU-DD25-571
|137.0
|138.0
|0.53
|5
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.2
|8
|53
|BOU-DD25-571
|142.0
|143.0
|2.13
|15
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|3
|186
|BOU-DD25-571
|149.4
|150.2
|0.72
|10
|0.8
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|8
|75
|BOU-DD25-571
|164.5
|165.5
|2.98
|48
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|3
|295
|BOU-DD25-571
|192.4
|193.1
|0.84
|15
|0.7
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|3
|101
|BOU-DD25-571
|194.0
|195.0
|0.91
|15
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.6
|3
|109
|BOU-DD25-571
|209.7
|210.4
|0.76
|6
|0.7
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|2
|81
|BOU-DD25-571
|211.3
|212.2
|0.63
|6
|0.9
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|2
|70
|BOU-DD25-572
|126.0
|127.0
|0.59
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|49
|BOU-DD25-572
|351.8
|364.0
|2.60
|23
|12.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|5
|232
|Including
|352.6
|354.8
|5.28
|49
|2.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|4
|473
|Including
|359.3
|361.7
|6.29
|48
|2.4
|0.1
|0.1
|0.0
|7
|551
|BOU-DD25-572
|367.8
|368.6
|1.76
|20
|0.8
|0.1
|0.6
|0.5
|8
|190
|BOU-DD25-572
|369.1
|370.0
|0.65
|8
|0.9
|0.0
|0.5
|0.9
|5
|94
|BOU-DD25-572
|372.0
|372.7
|1.17
|8
|0.7
|0.0
|0.4
|0.2
|6
|116
|BOU-DD25-572
|375.5
|376.0
|3.48
|39
|0.5
|0.3
|0.5
|0.2
|4
|351
|BOU-DD25-572
|381.6
|388.1
|2.66
|21
|6.5
|0.0
|0.2
|0.4
|9
|246
|Including
|383.0
|385.0
|6.49
|25
|2.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|8
|544
|BOU-DD25-572
|405.0
|406.2
|1.64
|43
|1.2
|0.1
|0.3
|4.0
|10
|288
|BOU-DD25-572
|461.2
|461.7
|0.24
|75
|0.5
|0.1
|11.7
|1.0
|9
|411
|BOU-DD25-572
|561.3
|562.2
|1.01
|15
|0.9
|0.0
|2.5
|2.3
|3
|215
|BOU-DD25-572
|564.2
|564.8
|3.00
|22
|0.6
|0.1
|0.4
|1.5
|4
|306
|BOU-DD25-572
|573.0
|574.8
|9.77
|65
|1.8
|0.2
|0.7
|2.8
|19
|929
|BOU-DD25-572
|613.0
|617.2
|1.36
|20
|4.2
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|10
|133
|BOU-DD25-572
|628.2
|628.8
|1.23
|8
|0.6
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|19
|119
|BOU-DD25-573
|207.7
|208.6
|1.30
|7
|0.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|23
|112
|BOU-DD25-573
|210.5
|211.2
|2.70
|40
|0.7
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|8
|267
|BOU-DD25-573
|217.7
|218.5
|0.35
|26
|0.8
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|57
|BOU-DD25-573
|249.5
|257.1
|1.32
|13
|7.6
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|119
|BOU-DD25-573
|300.6
|301.6
|2.32
|25
|1.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1.1
|4
|242
|BOU-DD25-574
|529.0
|529.6
|0.33
|37
|0.6
|0.0
|0.3
|0.8
|6
|91
|BOU-DD25-574
|539.2
|540.6
|2.33
|30
|1.4
|0.0
|0.1
|2.8
|2
|287
|BOU-DD25-574
|542.8
|543.3
|4.61
|57
|0.5
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|4
|440
|BOU-DD25-574
|628.3
|628.9
|1.80
|39
|0.6
|0.0
|1.2
|1.9
|1
|258
|BOU-DD25-575
|242.2
|243.1
|1.28
|1
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|102
|BOU-DD25-575
|309.7
|310.7
|0.88
|22
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|3
|99
|BOU-DD25-575
|311.6
|314.3
|1.37
|53
|2.7
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|6
|240
|BOU-DD25-575
|369.8
|371.3
|1.51
|14
|1.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|134
|BOU-DD25-575
|394.4
|395.8
|2.22
|27
|1.4
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|1
|212
|BOU-DD25-575
|422.4
|427.3
|1.09
|15
|4.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|2
|104
|BOU-DD25-576
|370.4
|371.0
|0.47
|74
|0.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.8
|3
|136
|BOU-DD25-576
|391.7
|392.3
|0.63
|80
|0.6
|0.0
|10.8
|2.9
|3
|461
|BOU-DD25-577
|390.0
|391.0
|0.46
|15
|1.0
|0.0
|1.3
|0.2
|9
|91
|BOU-DD25-577
|396.3
|396.8
|1.55
|19
|0.5
|0.1
|0.2
|0.1
|5
|153
|BOU-DD25-577
|407.0
|408.0
|0.44
|18
|1.0
|0.0
|2.2
|4.4
|6
|218
|BOU-DD25-577
|426.0
|426.9
|0.09
|356
|0.9
|0.0
|0.8
|0.4
|9
|393
|BOU-DD25-577
|497.2
|497.7
|0.66
|15
|0.5
|0.0
|0.8
|1.6
|8
|128
|BOU-DD25-577
|500.1
|501.3
|4.74
|21
|1.2
|0.0
|0.3
|0.9
|8
|425
|BOU-DD25-577
|502.8
|503.8
|0.59
|12
|1.0
|0.0
|0.5
|1.3
|8
|104
|BOU-DD25-577
|508.5
|510.5
|1.28
|10
|2.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|14
|120
|BOU-DD25-577
|519.8
|520.3
|1.53
|21
|0.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|3
|148
|BOU-DD25-577
|656.0
|657.0
|0.26
|34
|1.0
|0.3
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|78
|BOU-DD25-578
|48.0
|48.7
|0.59
|6
|0.7
|0.0
|0.2
|0.7
|7
|75
|BOU-DD25-578
|506.6
|509.0
|1.15
|19
|2.4
|0.1
|0.2
|0.4
|9
|129
|BOU-DD25-578
|513.9
|515.3
|0.71
|13
|1.4
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|21
|75
|BOU-DD25-579
|148.2
|149.0
|0.03
|99
|0.8
|0.0
|9.9
|2.1
|7
|392
|BOU-DD25-579
|215.6
|216.2
|0.28
|32
|0.6
|0.0
|0.6
|0.1
|7
|70
|BOU-DD25-579
|375.2
|377.2
|0.98
|38
|2.0
|0.2
|0.5
|1.6
|22
|181
|BOU-DD25-579
|538.0
|539.0
|0.03
|95
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|99
|BOU-DD25-579
|543.0
|545.0
|0.03
|92
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|96
|BOU-DD25-579
|616.7
|617.5
|5.54
|41
|0.8
|0.1
|3.3
|6.2
|34
|716
|BOU-DD25-579
|660.0
|661.0
|0.48
|17
|1.0
|0.1
|2.4
|4.7
|2
|237
|BOU-DD25-579
|702.0
|703.0
|1.36
|18
|1.0
|0.1
|1.2
|1.4
|3
|192
|BOU-DD25-579
|708.0
|709.0
|0.93
|35
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.8
|2
|137
|BOU-DD25-580
|42.0
|43.0
|0.55
|17
|1.0
|0.0
|0.7
|0.7
|15
|96
|BOU-DD25-580
|53.5
|55.3
|1.18
|45
|1.8
|0.0
|2.8
|4.9
|52
|329
|BOU-DD25-580
|176.0
|177.0
|0.03
|332
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|336
|BOU-DD25-580
|180.8
|183.5
|0.03
|147
|2.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|152
|BOU-DD25-580
|184.4
|185.3
|0.03
|55
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|60
|BOU-DD25-580
|287.4
|288.3
|2.02
|71
|0.9
|0.8
|1.8
|2.5
|4
|402
|BOU-DD25-580
|309.7
|310.6
|0.64
|11
|0.9
|0.3
|0.3
|0.2
|11
|97
|BOU-DD25-580
|362.2
|366.7
|1.72
|30
|4.5
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|3
|199
|BOU-DD25-580
|368.5
|371.2
|0.25
|76
|2.7
|0.3
|0.3
|0.8
|2
|146
|BOU-DD25-580
|376.0
|377.0
|0.14
|159
|1.0
|0.1
|0.3
|0.3
|4
|195
|BOU-DD25-580
|379.9
|380.8
|0.03
|102
|0.9
|0.1
|0.1
|0.5
|1
|128
|BOU-DD25-580
|392.2
|394.0
|0.68
|12
|1.8
|0.1
|0.1
|0.2
|1
|77
|BOU-DD25-580
|574.1
|575.5
|0.66
|14
|1.4
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|4
|69
|BOU-DD25-580
|580.4
|581.4
|0.82
|13
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|5
|86
|BOU-DD25-582
|239.0
|240.0
|0.03
|75
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|79
|BOU-DD25-582
|243.0
|245.0
|0.03
|69
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|10
|72
|BOU-DD25-582
|254.0
|255.0
|0.03
|69
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|7
|74
|BOU-DD25-584
|62.0
|63.7
|1.01
|7
|1.7
|0.0
|0.0
|0.3
|5
|95
|BOU-DD25-584
|68.7
|69.6
|1.49
|5
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|3
|126
|BOU-DD25-584
|105.0
|107.0
|1.00
|11
|2.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.4
|5
|103
|BOU-DD25-584
|325.7
|334.7
|4.04
|41
|9.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|7
|369
|Including
|327.0
|331.2
|5.98
|51
|4.2
|0.2
|0.1
|0.1
|8
|535
|BOU-DD25-584
|419.5
|421.0
|1.77
|46
|1.5
|0.1
|0.2
|0.4
|20
|203
|BOU-DD25-584
|586.6
|589.1
|0.84
|12
|2.5
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|4
|81
|BOU-DD25-584
|594.0
|595.9
|4.11
|17
|1.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.3
|3
|345
|BOU-DD25-584
|596.5
|597.2
|0.82
|12
|0.7
|0.0
|0.1
|0.7
|3
|96
|BOU-DD25-585
|138.0
|139.0
|0.03
|66
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|69
|BOU-DD25-588
|182.0
|183.0
|0.96
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|77
|BOU-DD25-589
|217.0
|218.5
|0.32
|57
|1.5
|0.0
|2.3
|2.8
|11
|208
|BOU-DD25-589
|232.2
|233.0
|0.31
|27
|0.8
|0.0
|1.1
|0.7
|13
|95
|BOU-DD25-589
|273.0
|274.0
|0.92
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|74
|BOU-DD25-589
|336.6
|337.1
|0.47
|15
|0.5
|0.0
|0.3
|0.6
|10
|76
|BOU-DD25-589
|341.0
|351.2
|2.90
|29
|10.2
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|11
|271
|Including
|345.4
|348.0
|7.46
|71
|2.6
|0.4
|0.1
|0.1
|15
|692
|BOU-DD25-589
|407.9
|408.5
|3.97
|32
|0.6
|0.0
|0.2
|0.0
|30
|350
|BOU-DD25-589
|423.9
|425.0
|3.06
|40
|1.1
|0.2
|0.1
|0.4
|9
|304
|BOU-DD25-589
|449.3
|449.8
|1.73
|126
|0.5
|0.5
|0.8
|0.1
|7
|324
|BOU-DD25-589
|465.4
|466.1
|0.91
|45
|0.7
|0.0
|0.8
|1.7
|10
|180
|BOU-DD25-589
|468.5
|469.7
|0.89
|44
|1.2
|0.0
|0.8
|1.7
|10
|178
|BOU-DD25-589
|482.6
|483.1
|10.22
|35
|0.5
|0.1
|0.4
|2.1
|11
|897
|BOU-DD25-589
|514.5
|515.0
|1.57
|48
|0.5
|0.4
|1.7
|1.1
|12
|276
|BOU-DD25-589
|521.0
|522.8
|1.38
|11
|1.8
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|7
|131
|BOU-DD25-589
|528.0
|528.7
|1.04
|18
|0.7
|0.1
|0.8
|0.6
|4
|139
|BOU-DD25-589
|559.6
|560.1
|0.88
|27
|0.5
|0.3
|0.7
|0.6
|29
|153
|BOU-DD25-589
|565.5
|566.1
|0.30
|49
|0.6
|0.0
|1.0
|0.8
|20
|118
|BOU-DD25-589
|577.5
|578.2
|0.43
|47
|0.7
|0.1
|0.4
|0.5
|5
|109
|BOU-DD25-589
|580.6
|582.2
|0.18
|51
|1.6
|0.0
|1.1
|1.4
|5
|126
|BOU-DD25-590
|20.3
|21.3
|2.67
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|12
|210
|BOU-DD25-593
|102.7
|103.2
|0.62
|1
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|51
|BOU-DD25-594
|111.5
|112.0
|0.73
|1
|0.5
|0.0
|0.0
|0.1
|2
|61
|BOU-DD25-600
|189.6
|190.4
|0.92
|6
|0.8
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|90
|BOU-DD25-629
|13.3
|14.2
|0.61
|1
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|52
|BOU-DD25-629
|23.2
|27.5
|1.52
|3
|4.3
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|126
|Including
|23.2
|24.5
|2.81
|5
|1.3
|0.1
|0.0
|0.0
|12
|232
|BOU-DD25-629
|178.0
|179.0
|1.49
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|119
|BOU-DD25-629
|201.0
|202.0
|1.95
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|154
|BOU-DD25-629
|222.0
|223.0
|0.51
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|27
|43
|BOU-DD25-632
|61.3
|62.6
|0.48
|10
|1.3
|1.8
|0.1
|0.0
|29
|207
|BOU-DD25-632
|131.0
|132.0
|2.05
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|162
|BOU-DD25-632
|141.0
|142.0
|0.53
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|44
|BOU-DD25-632
|148.0
|150.0
|0.98
|1
|2.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|79
|BOU-DD25-632
|153.0
|154.0
|4.53
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|6
|355
|BOU-DD25-632
|176.0
|177.0
|1.82
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|5
|144
|BOU-DD25-632
|181.0
|182.0
|0.53
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|44
|BOU-DD25-632
|196.0
|196.9
|1.47
|1
|0.9
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|117
|BOU-MP25-025
|60.0
|61.0
|0.86
|13
|1.0
|0.0
|0.8
|1.4
|13
|134
|BOU-MP25-025
|63.0
|64.0
|0.46
|20
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.5
|5
|77
|BOU-MP25-029
|93.0
|95.0
|1.16
|100
|2.0
|0.1
|7.4
|4.7
|53
|498
|BOU-MP25-036
|701.6
|703.2
|1.46
|37
|1.6
|0.3
|0.1
|0.0
|11
|179
|BOU-MP25-036
|707.8
|708.7
|0.72
|3
|0.9
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|5
|68
|BOU-MP25-037
|190.0
|192.0
|0.03
|124
|2.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|4
|130
|BOU-MP25-039
|134.0
|135.0
|0.72
|1
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|25
|59
|BOU-MP25-040
|27.0
|28.0
|0.68
|3
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|9
|59
|BOU-MP25-044
|31.0
|35.0
|0.03
|82
|4.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.0
|32
|88
|BOU-MP25-067
|14.0
|15.0
|0.09
|53
|1.0
|0.1
|4.0
|2.3
|11
|219
|BOU-MP25-067
|50.0
|51.0
|0.49
|11
|1.0
|0.0
|1.5
|3.2
|7
|163
|BOU-MP25-067
|153.0
|155.0
|1.04
|31
|2.0
|0.0
|0.5
|0.3
|15
|135
|BOU-MP25-068
|210.0
|211.7
|0.50
|14
|1.7
|0.2
|0.7
|4.4
|5
|191
|BOU-MP25-068
|277.3
|278.2
|0.14
|47
|0.9
|0.1
|2.2
|2.0
|11
|166
|BOU-MP25-069
|79.1
|91.0
|1.45
|35
|11.9
|0.1
|0.3
|1.4
|18
|195
|BOU-RC25-023
|58.0
|59.0
|1.15
|46
|1.0
|0.1
|0.9
|2.5
|23
|227
|BOU-RC25-023
|64.0
|65.0
|0.58
|9
|1.0
|0.0
|0.4
|1.3
|14
|98
|BOU-RC25-024
|51.0
|54.0
|0.54
|10
|3.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.2
|29
|64
|BOU-RC25-024
|57.0
|58.0
|3.48
|31
|1.0
|0.3
|0.5
|0.3
|33
|351
|BOU-RC25-024
|107.0
|119.0
|1.11
|19
|12.0
|0.1
|0.6
|1.3
|15
|157
|BOU-RC25-025
|102.0
|103.0
|1.36
|5
|1.0
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|5
|119
|BOU-RC25-025
|171.0
|172.0
|1.13
|11
|1.0
|0.1
|0.3
|0.7
|9
|129
|BOU-RC25-026
|2.0
|3.0
|0.03
|59
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.4
|27
|73
|BOU-RC25-026
|28.0
|29.0
|1.48
|78
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.9
|15
|224
|BOU-RC25-026
|63.0
|64.0
|0.52
|23
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|1.0
|42
|100
|BOU-RC25-027
|141.0
|142.0
|0.57
|18
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.2
|4
|70
|BOU-RC25-028
|29.0
|31.0
|0.03
|96
|2.0
|0.1
|9.1
|4.3
|17
|429
|BOU-RC25-029
|144.0
|145.0
|0.36
|15
|1.0
|0.0
|0.2
|0.3
|43
|58
|BOU-RC25-030
|71.0
|72.0
|0.85
|74
|1.0
|0.0
|0.4
|0.1
|68
|158
|BOU-RC25-030
|124.0
|125.0
|0.82
|6
|1.0
|0.0
|0.3
|0.2
|11
|85
|BOU-RC25-030
|131.0
|132.0
|0.76
|22
|1.0
|0.0
|0.1
|0.1
|13
|86
|BOU-RC25-033
|1.0
|2.0
|0.03
|76
|1.0
|0.0
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|80
* True widths are undetermined; all values are uncut.
Appendix 2 – New Drillhole Coordinates of 2025 Boumadine Exploration Program (completed holes)
|DDH No.
|Easting
|Northing
|Elevation
|Azimuth
|Dip
|Length (m)
|BOU-DD25-607
|317247
|3475767
|1248
|250
|-50
|64
|BOU-DD25-608
|317321
|3475794
|1235
|250
|-50
|600
|BOU-DD25-609
|317247
|3475767
|1248
|250
|-50
|552
|BOU-DD25-610
|317397
|3475821
|1233
|250
|-50
|681
|BOU-DD25-611
|317548
|3475876
|1222
|250
|-50
|912
|BOU-DD25-612
|317313
|3475547
|1251
|250
|-50
|603
|BOU-DD25-613
|317398
|3475576
|1257
|250
|-50
|681
|BOU-DD25-614
|317279
|3475422
|1233
|250
|-50
|531
|BOU-DD25-615
|317362
|3475451
|1233
|250
|-50
|615
|BOU-DD25-616
|317449
|3475481
|1234
|250
|-50
|730
|BOU-DD25-617
|317414
|3475339
|1235
|250
|-50
|639
|BOU-DD25-618
|317495
|3475368
|1235
|250
|-50
|723
|BOU-DD25-619
|317538
|3474995
|1284
|73
|-50
|261
|BOU-DD25-620
|317464
|3474968
|1278
|70
|-50
|363
|BOU-DD25-621
|316944
|3475047
|1244
|70
|-50
|621
|BOU-DD25-622
|317373
|3474935
|1291
|70
|-50
|444
|BOU-DD25-623
|317196
|3474870
|1307
|70
|-50
|765
|BOU-DD25-624
|317211
|3474760
|1305
|70
|-50
|759
|BOU-DD25-625
|301097
|3472728
|1268
|180
|-50
|201
|BOU-DD25-626
|301098
|3472764
|1256
|180
|-50
|198
|BOU-DD25-627
|316869
|3475019
|1243
|70
|-50
|858
|BOU-DD25-628
|301098
|3472800
|1248
|180
|-50
|201
|BOU-DD25-629
|299825
|3472322
|1288
|180
|-50
|231
|BOU-DD25-630
|317789
|3475489
|1266
|70
|-50
|330
|BOU-DD25-631
|317750
|3475476
|1262
|70
|-50
|477
|BOU-DD25-632
|299825
|3472355
|1279
|180
|-50
|204
|BOU-DD25-633
|317250
|3474119
|1263
|70
|-55
|570
|BOU-DD25-634
|318114
|3475387
|1288
|250
|-50
|552
|BOU-DD25-635
|299825
|3472394
|1276
|180
|-50
|201
|BOU-DD25-637
|318193
|3475416
|1288
|250
|-50
|516
|BOU-DD25-638
|299825
|3472430
|1270
|180
|-50
|234
|BOU-DD25-639
|317635
|3473833
|1282
|70
|-60
|291
|BOU-DD25-640
|299701
|3472322
|1297
|180
|-50
|243
|BOU-DD25-641
|299702
|3472357
|1284
|180
|-50
|276
|BOU-DD25-643
|299702
|3472393
|1275
|180
|-50
|231
|BOU-DD25-644
|299702
|3472428
|1266
|180
|-50
|213
|BOU-MP25-079
|317250
|3474119
|1263
|70
|-50
|84
|BOU-MP25-080
|317385
|3474168
|1286
|60
|-60
|254
|BOU-MP25-081
|317316
|3474143
|1273
|65
|-65
|218
|BOU-MP25-082
|317250
|3474119
|1263
|65
|-65
|72
|BOU-MP25-083
|317165
|3474088
|1265
|65
|-65
|854
|BOU-MP25-084
|317077
|3474056
|1273
|65
|-65
|150
|BOU-MP25-085
|317409
|3473963
|1271
|65
|-65
|120
|BOU-MP25-086
|317409
|3473963
|1271
|65
|-65
|414
|BOU-MP25-087
|317485
|3473991
|1280
|65
|-65
|333
|BOU-MP25-088
|317334
|3473936
|1267
|65
|-65
|663
|BOU-MP25-089
|317250
|3473906
|1270
|65
|-65
|20
|BOU-MP25-090
|317250
|3473906
|1270
|65
|-65
|36
|BOU-MP25-091
|317635
|3473833
|1282
|65
|-65
|102
|BOU-MP25-092
|317557
|3473805
|1276
|65
|-65
|102
|BOU-MP25-093
|317477
|3473776
|1273
|65
|-65
|66
|BOU-MP25-094
|317397
|3473747
|1273
|65
|-65
|705
|BOU-RC25-039
|316816
|3477318
|1227
|250
|-65
|204
|BOU-RC25-040
|316984
|3477164
|1221
|250
|-55
|36
|BOU-RC25-041
|316979
|3477156
|1221
|250
|-57
|102
|BOU-RC25-042
|316959
|3477206
|1215
|250
|-55
|132
|BOU-RC25-043
|316923
|3477193
|1221
|250
|-55
|200
|BOU-RC25-044
|334418
|3472561
|1225
|320
|-50
|100
|BOU-RC25-045
|334445
|3472528
|1223
|320
|-50
|200
|BOU-RC25-046
|334473
|3472496
|1220
|320
|-50
|200
1. All intersections are in core lengths. Ag equivalent is based on a silver price of US$24/oz with a process recovery of 89%, a gold price of US$2,200/oz with a process recovery of 85%, a zinc price of US$1.20/lb with a process recovery of 72%, a lead price of US$1.00/lb with a process recovery of 85%, and a copper price of US$4.00/lb with a process recovery of 75% resulting in the following ratios: 1g/t Au: 77.9 g/t Ag; 1% Cu: 85.4 g/t Ag; 1% Pb: 24.2 g/t Ag; and 1% Zn: 24.6 g/t Ag.
