Evergold Announces Results of AGM and Vote on Consolidation

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evergold Corp. (TSX-V: EVER, OTC: EVGUF, WKN: A2PTHZ) (“Evergold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on September 11, 2025. Shareholders elected Alvin Jackson to the Board of Directors and re-elected Kevin Keough, Charles Greig, and Alexander Walcott.

In addition, the Company announces that, further to its recent acquisition of an option to acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Copper King porphyry prospects located within the northern half of its Golden Lion property in BC’s Toodoggone regions, the Company has received approval from shareholders for a consolidation of its outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) on the basis of ten (10) pre-consolidation Shares for one (1) post-consolidation Share (the “Consolidation”). It is expected that the Consolidation (which will also affect all outstanding options and warrants of the Company) will take effect on or before October 10, 2025. Completion of the Consolidation is subject to the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company will not be changing its name or stock symbol in connection with the Consolidation.

The Consolidation is expected to reduce the number of outstanding Shares from 120,075,696 (as of the date hereof) to approximately 12,007,569. Shareholders’ proportional ownership in the Company remains unchanged following the Consolidation.

No fractional Shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional share interest of 0.5 or higher arising from the Consolidation will be rounded up to one whole Share, and any fractional share interest of less than 0.5 will be cancelled.

It is expected that Shareholders who hold their Shares through a securities broker or other intermediary and do not have Shares registered in their name will not be required to take any measures with respect to the Consolidation. Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be mailed to all registered shareholders of the Company. All registered shareholders who submit a duly completed letter of transmittal along with their respective share certificate(s) representing the pre-Consolidation Shares to the Company's transfer agent, Marrelli Trust Company Limited, will receive a certificate representing the post-Consolidation Shares.

Evergold Corp. is a TSX-V listed mineral exploration company with projects in B.C. and Nevada. The Evergold team has a track record of success in the junior exploration space, most recently the establishment of GT Gold Corp. in 2016 and the discovery of the Saddle epithermal vein and porphyry copper-gold deposits near Iskut B.C., sold to Newmont in 2021 for a fully diluted value of $456 million, representing a 1,136% (12.4 X) return on exploration outlays of $36.9 million.

