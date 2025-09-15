Atavistik Bio Expands Leadership Team with Appointment of Susan Pandya, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Pandya brings 20 years of drug development expertise in precision medicine in both oncology and hematology, with previous senior leadership roles at Servier Pharmaceuticals and Agios Pharmaceuticals

Her appointment follows Atavistik Bio’s recent initiation of a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating ATV-1601, an allosteric selective inhibitor for AKT1 E17K-driven solid tumors

She will also play a critical role in advancing the company's preclinical pipeline programs toward the clinic





CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atavistik Bio, a biotechnology company discovering the next generation of precision allosteric therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Susan Pandya, M.D., as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Pandya brings 20 years of drug development experience including successful regulatory approvals. She has a track record of building and leading highly effective teams and delivering novel precision medicines for unmet patient needs. As CMO, Dr. Pandya will lead all clinical development strategy and execution for Atavistik Bio, including the ongoing Phase 1 clinical trial of its lead program, ATV-1601, an allosteric selective inhibitor for AKT1 E17K-driven solid tumors. She will also play a central role in advancing the company’s preclinical pipeline into efficient and well-designed clinical trials.

“We are very excited to welcome Susan to the Atavistik Bio team as we transition to a clinical stage organization,” said Bryan Stuart, Chief Executive Officer at Atavistik Bio. “Susan’s expertise in guiding oncology programs through early development, global registration studies, and marketing approval will be instrumental as we progress the ongoing clinical study of our lead precision allosteric candidate, ATV-1601, while continuing to rapidly advance our other pipeline programs toward the clinic.”

“Atavistik Bio’s commitment to discovering and developing both best-in-class and first-in-class allosteric therapeutics for significantly underserved patient populations represents an important advancement in the field of precision oncology medicine,” said Dr. Pandya. “I am thrilled to join this exceptional team at such a pivotal time for the company, and I look forward to helping advance this exciting portfolio of novel precision allosteric therapeutics for patients in dire need of new therapeutic options.”

Dr. Pandya most recently served as Vice President, Clinical Development and Global Head of late-stage oncology at Servier Pharmaceuticals where she led all late-stage clinical development programs in oncology and hematology and played an integral role in corporate business development and portfolio strategy. Before joining Servier, Dr. Pandya led the clinical development of the isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) inhibitor portfolio at Agios Pharmaceuticals, acquired by Servier in 2021 and oversaw multiple global drug approvals across a range of oncology indications. Earlier in her career, she focused on early-phase development at Acceleron Pharma.

Dr. Pandya earned her M.D. from Tufts University School of Medicine and completed her residency in internal medicine and fellowship in hematology/oncology and held a clinical practice at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center. She also serves on the Board of Directors of MOMA Therapeutics.

About Atavistik Bio

Atavistik Bio is a clinical stage biotechnology company accelerating the discovery and development of transformative precision allosteric therapeutics to address serious unmet patient needs. Since its inception, Atavistik Bio has rapidly established an emerging pipeline of allosteric therapeutics with the potential to achieve superior efficacy and tolerability profiles by leveraging the power of allostery. Atavistik Bio is currently conducting a Phase 1 clinical trial of ATV-1601, an allosteric selective inhibitor for solid tumors.

Atavistik Bio is led by an experienced team of drug hunters with a proven track record of developing marketed small molecule therapies and supported by top-tier investors, including The Column Group, Nextech Invest, and Lux Capital. To learn more, visit us at atavistikbio.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Liz Melone

Melone Communications, LLC

liz@melonecomm.com