DuraFast Label Company Launches Expanded Line of Professional Labeling Solutions to Meet Rising Global Demand

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DuraFast Label Company , a leading provider of professional labeling technology, today announced the official launch of its expanded portfolio of labeling solutions designed to meet the growing worldwide demand for in-house label production. The new product lineup combines advanced printing hardware, durable consumables, and custom label services to help businesses improve efficiency, compliance, and brand presentation.





With more companies shifting to in-house label printing, the demand for reliable, versatile equipment has increased. DuraFast Label Company’s expanded range includes new professional-grade color label printers , thermal transfer ribbons, and custom label solutions, providing organizations with a complete suite of labeling tools under one roof.

“Today’s launch represents a significant milestone for DuraFast Label Company as we continue to innovate and expand our offerings,” said Basat Khalifa, President of DuraFast Label Company. “By combining advanced printing systems with the essential supplies businesses rely on, we are ensuring our customers have everything they need to maintain efficiency and quality in their operations.”

The expanded lineup features:

Color Label Printers: New solutions from Epson ColorWorks, Afinia Label, VIPColor, and Primera Technology, enabling high-resolution and durable on-demand labels.



New solutions from Epson ColorWorks, Afinia Label, VIPColor, and Primera Technology, enabling high-resolution and durable on-demand labels. Thermal Transfer Ribbons: Industrial-grade wax, wax-resin, and resin ribbons engineered for performance and longevity across different applications.



Industrial-grade wax, wax-resin, and resin ribbons engineered for performance and longevity across different applications. Custom Label Services: A wide variety of materials, adhesives, and finishes designed to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, retail, food & beverage, and logistics.



The global labeling market is projected to grow significantly over the next decade, driven by regulatory requirements, supply chain efficiency demands, and consumer preference for clear, professional packaging. By expanding its product line, DuraFast Label Company is positioning itself as a comprehensive partner for businesses that need dependable, cost-effective, and innovative labeling solutions.

About DuraFast Label Company

DuraFast Label Company is a trusted provider of labeling technology and supplies, serving businesses across North America with solutions that include color label printers, thermal transfer printers, ribbons, custom labels , and related accessories. Its customers span multiple industries, from healthcare and manufacturing to retail, logistics, and food & beverage.

For more information, visit: https://www.durafastlabel.com/

Media Contact

Name: Basat Khalifa

Organization: DuraFast Label Company

Website: https://www.durafastlabel.com

Email: Basat@DuraFastLabel.com

Phone: +1.866.299.0066

