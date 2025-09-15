Plymouth Industrial REIT Declares Dividend for the Third Quarter of 2025

 | Source: Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc. Plymouth Industrial REIT Inc.

BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) (the “Company”) today announced that its board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share of common stock for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend, which equates to an annualized rate of $0.96 per common share, is payable on October 31, 2025, to stockholders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2025.

About Plymouth
Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

 

            











    

        

        
