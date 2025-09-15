HALA raises $157m in one of the Middle East’s largest fintech Series B rounds, led by TPG and Sanabil Investments

Riyadh, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HALA, Saudi Arabia’s leading fintech and provider of embedded financial services to micro, small and medium enterprises, has raised $157 million in a Series B investment round — officially one of the largest fintech Series B funding rounds in the Middle East.

The funding round is led by The Rise Fund, TPG’s multi-sector global impact investing strategy, and Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned company by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), with participation from QED, Raed Ventures, Impact 46, Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), Isometry Capital, Arzan VC, BNVT Capital, Kaltaire Investments, Endeavor Catalyst, Nour Nouf Ventures, Khwarizmi Ventures, and Wamda Capital. These funds will be utilized to strengthen HALA’s position in the Saudi market and offer more embedded financial services, lending products catered to support the growth of MSMES and Freelancers as well as to expand HALA’s presence regionally.





HALA founders: Esam Alnahdi and Maher Loubieh.

This investment follows on from HALA’s impressive year-on-year growth that validates the robustness and scalability of its operating model, which is geared toward sustainable growth as well as playing a key role in its home market in supporting the Saudi Vision 2030 goal to significantly enhance the contribution of SMEs to GDP.

HALA offers a comprehensive embedded financial services offering, ranging from business accounts, card issuance, payment and transfer services, and POS solutions to financing and corporate cards. The company currently serves over 142,000 businesses and processes more than $8 billion of annual transactions.





HALA Payment Terminal.

Esam Alnahdi Co-founder and Chairman, HALA stated: “This landmark investment is a turning point for HALA, reflecting on our relentless pursuit of innovation and excellence in serving small businesses. We are honored that our new investors recognize the potential of our vision and the impact we aspire to make in the MSME landscape. Our journey is just beginning, and this support fuels our drive to create meaningful change.”

HALA mada & Visa business cards.

Maher Loubieh, Co-founder and Group CEO, HALA continued "We are honored by the continued trust and support of our existing investors – distinguished local and regional business leaders and funds – whose contributions have been instrumental to HALA’s journey so far. At the same time, we are proud to welcome all our new partners, including TPG's Rise Fund and Sanabil, who, by joining our journey, gave a strong testimonial of the business that the team has built. As we look at the next phase of our growth, we believe that our diverse group of prominent investors bring valuable global expertise and perspective which will elevate our ambitions to execute with even greater scale and impact.”

Yemi Lalude, Partner at TPG and Head of Europe, Middle East and Africa for The Rise Funds, commented, “HALA is uniquely positioned to empower micro and small businesses, a key pillar in the region’s economy, by delivering business owners and their customers a broad and growing set of payment solutions. We are excited to support the HALA team in building a clear leader in this underserved segment. Our investment underscores our belief in the growth potential of this market, the rising demand for robust digital banking solutions, and the critical role entrepreneurs play in shaping the next generation economy, not just though innovation but by creating jobs, expanding access, and delivering meaningful social impact.”

A spokesperson for Sanabil Investments added: “We are excited to lead this landmark Series B funding round for HALA. This investment underscores our belief in HALA’s potential to reshape the future of financial services for SMEs and aligns with Sanabil’s mission to support visionary companies with patient capital and strategic guidance. We look forward to partnering with HALA and the other investors in supporting their continued success and expansion.”

About HALA

HALA, co-founded by Esam Alnahdi (Chairman) and Maher Loubieh (CEO), is a leading fintech company based in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to empowering micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with innovative financial services. Since its inception, HALA has rapidly grown its footprint by offering a comprehensive suite of embedded financial solutions, including business accounts, card issuance, payment and transfer services, and point-of-sale solutions. With a vision to transform the financial landscape for businesses, HALA has already supported over 140,000 enterprises, processing more than $8 billion in annual transactions. The company's commitment to innovation and excellence has solidified its position as a pioneer in the MSME fintech space, driving both economic growth and social impact across the region. For more information, please reach visit www.hala.com or reach out to ir@hala.com

About TPG and The Rise Funds

TPG is a leading global alternative asset management firm, founded in San Francisco in 1992, with $261 billion of assets under management and investment and operational teams around the world. TPG invests across a broadly diversified set of strategies, including private equity, impact, credit, real estate, and market solutions, and our unique strategy is driven by collaboration, innovation, and inclusion. Our teams combine deep product and sector experience with broad capabilities and expertise to develop differentiated insights and add value for our fund investors, portfolio companies, management teams, and communities.

The Rise Funds are a core pillar of TPG's global impact investing platform. Founded in 2016 by TPG in partnership with Bono and Jeff Skoll, The Rise Funds invest behind impact entrepreneurs and growth-stage, high potential, mission-driven companies that are focused on building and scaling solutions to the world’s most complex challenges. The Rise Funds deliver capabilities and expertise across a wide variety of sectors and countries at scale, focusing on opportunities in climate and decarbonization, education, financial inclusion, healthcare, and impact technology.

TPG’s Impact Platform is the world’s largest of its kind, managing approximately $29 billion in assets across a family of funds that pursue non-concessionary returns and social and environmental impact at scale through growth equity, private equity, and infrastructure investing strategies.For more information, visit https://www.tpg.com/platforms/impact/the-rise-funds

About Sanabil

Sanabil is a financial investment company, wholly owned by the Public Investment Fund (PIF), that commits more than $3 billion in capital per annum into global private investments that include VC/Growth. Sanabil is a dynamic, nimble, and highly experienced team of investment professionals. Sanabil provides partners with patient capital, the ability to invest across multiple funding rounds, and access to the region. At Sanabil, we invest in great ideas, great minds, and great companies.