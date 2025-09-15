Churchill Reports More High-Grade Gold and Silver Vein Results near Past-Producing Frost Cove Antimony Mine, Including 17.3 g/t Au and 130 g/t Ag

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Churchill Resources Inc. (“Churchill” or the “Company”) (TSXV: CRI) is pleased to announce further sample results from July prospecting work on its Black Raven property, host to the past-producing Frost Cove Antimony Mine and Stewart Gold Mine, covering areas away from the historical mines and prospects. Fourteen of 70 samples were from highly mineralized new veins with these highlighted in the table and figure below:





"Work at the Black Raven polymetallic system continues to deliver high grade veins away from the known mines and prospects, as our teams prospect the property in advance of our drilling and trenching program, with the drill contractor mobilizing to the Frost Cove site today, September 15th," said Paul Sobie, President. “These latest gold-silver-antimony results should be considered in the context of the high-grade antimony at the historic Frost Cove Mine, part of the same mineralized vein system, and the Stewart Gold Mine, that have returned grades up to 14.4 g/t gold and 56.7 g/t Ag.

The Taylor’s Room and Morton Harbour Head prospects to the north of Frost Cove continue to return very high-grade results from newly samples veins that add to their attractiveness for follow-up work. Soil sampling is systematically covering the property and is expected to generate new target areas for follow-up later this year.”





The Black Raven Property hosts two past-producing mines dating back to the late 1800’s, the Frost Cove Antimony Mine, and the Stewart Gold Mine which returned antimony grades of 35.1% and gold grades of 14.4 g/t, respectively (see release of 12th June 2025). The results reported herein are from different locations on the property (see attached map). Black Raven is located approximately 60km northwest of Gander, and approximately 100km north of the Beaver Brook Antimony Mine, currently on care and maintenance.

Antimony: A Critical Mineral in High Demand

Antimony is a critical mineral essential for national security and modern technology, with over 90% of global production controlled by China, Russia, and other non-Western jurisdictions. It is a vital component in military applications, while also being crucial for certain flame retardants, strengthening alloys in batteries, and emerging energy storage technologies. Antimony is essential to a “Fortress North America” approach to critical mineral supply chains and making domestic North American sources increasingly important for economic and national security.

Prospecting Sampling Program

Antimony, gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper and molybdenum samples were selected by Company geologists and prospectors during July. All samples were labelled and securely bound and delivered to the prep laboratory of SGS Canada Inc. in Grand Falls-Windsor, for crushing and pulverizing. Splits were couriered to Burnaby, B.C. by SGS for GE_AAS33E50 assays and by the ore-grade analytical methods detailed in the table. All samples described in this news release were grab samples, and are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades of the property. Qualified Person Dr. Derek Wilton has examined all of the sites reported herein, and selected due-diligence samples as required from the same veins designated DW-3XX.

Black Raven Antimony-Gold Property

The Black Raven Property comprises nine map-staked licenses constituting a single contiguous block of 125 claims that in total cover 3,125ha or 31.25km2. Churchill and the vendors have agreed to a 4km wide area of interest around the property boundaries as part of their agreement.

The technical and scientific information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Dr. Derek H.C Wilton, P.Geo., FGC, who is a “qualified person” as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”). Dr. Wilton is an honorary research professor of Economic Geology at Memorial University in St. John’s and is independent of the Company for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About Churchill Resources

Churchill Resources Inc. is a Canadian exploration company focused on strategic, critical minerals in Canada, principally at its prospective Black Raven, Taylor Brook and Florence Lake properties in Newfoundland & Labrador. The Churchill management team, board, and advisors have decades of combined experience in mineral exploration and in the establishment of successful publicly listed mining companies, both in Canada and around the world. Churchill’s Newfoundland and Labrador projects have the potential to benefit from the province’s large and diversified minerals industry, which includes world class nickel mines and processing facilities, and a well-developed mineral exploration sector with locally based drilling and geological expertise.

