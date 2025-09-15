Skanska Advanced Technology Expands to Address Data Center and Semiconductor Markets

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skanska, a leading global development and construction firm, today announced a strategic realignment of its Skanska Advanced Technology (SAT) division, uniting its proven mission-critical infrastructure capabilities with its rapidly growing semiconductor delivery group. This integrated approach positions SAT to better meet rising demand across both sectors, offering clients a seamless experience backed by deep technical expertise and national reach.

Part of Skanska USA’s building operations, the newly expanded SAT serves as a centralized hub for operational oversight, commercial management and resource deployment—ensuring consistent execution and a single point of contact for advanced technology customers nationwide. This evolution reflects Skanska’s commitment to delivering high-performance environments for data centers and semiconductor facilities alike, with enhanced agility, scalability and strategic alignment.

Expanding SAT leverages Skanska’s combined experience and expertise gained over three decades of partnership and over 240 projects with leading global companies in these sectors.

With more than 285 dedicated advanced technology high-tech manufacturing and data center professionals, SAT will develop and deploy mobile groups of subject matter experts, providing local teams with robust technical expertise and capacity for projects within and beyond Skanska’s current geographic footprint.

SAT is led by two seasoned industry professionals:

Anita Nelson , Executive Officer for SAT and Skanska Integrated Solutions, has over 20 years of global construction experience and previously served as Chief Strategy Officer, Skanska USA Building, where she played a key role in customer engagement and long-term planning.

Katie Coulson, Executive Vice President and General Manager, oversees SAT's day-to-day operations and 285+ professionals. With more than 25 years of experience, she previously managed Skanska's relationship with its largest high-tech manufacturing client.

“SAT combines technical specialization with mobility and national coverage to deliver industry-leading innovation, data-driven insights and expertise to enhance the customer experience and project outcomes,” said Anita Nelson. “With this move, we are redefining delivery of advanced technology projects, providing customers with elevated expertise, dependable execution and customized solutions from coast-to-coast, wherever they are.”

Addressing the latest trends

Driven by explosive growth in artificial intelligence (AI) workloads, edge computing, and advanced semiconductor production, the data center and high-tech manufacturing sectors are undergoing rapid transformation. According to a recent report1, the US data center construction market is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2025 to 2030. Semiconductor cleanroom construction is reported2 to grow at a CAGR of over 3.86% from 2025 to 2034.

To keep pace, owners and developers are shifting toward modular and prefabricated construction, which enables faster deployment, greater scalability and tighter cost control, opting for skid-mounted mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems, precast concrete shells and plug-and-play electrical rooms to streamline timelines and reduce on-site labor. This approach not only accelerates delivery but also supports repeatable designs across multiple geographies—critical for hyperscale and fab operators expanding globally. In parallel, liquid cooling infrastructure—especially direct-to-chip and immersion systems—is becoming standard for AI-ready data centers, prompting new design considerations and specialized materials.

Similarly, environmental, social and governance (ESG) mandates and sustainability goals are gaining traction, increasing adoption of low-carbon concrete, recycled steel and advanced composites that improve thermal performance and reduce environmental impact. In high-tech manufacturing, cleanroom environments are driving demand for non-outgassing polymers, antimicrobial surfaces and precision-engineered finishes that meet strict contamination controls. Additionally, the rise of smart building envelopes—integrating sensors, adaptive insulation and real-time monitoring—is enhancing operational efficiency and resilience.

These trends reflect a broader industry pivot toward speed, density and sustainability, with construction methods and materials evolving to meet the demands of next-generation infrastructure.

“SAT is uniquely positioned to lead in this evolving landscape of data center and high-tech manufacturing construction because we’ve spent decades building the expertise, systems and partnerships that these trends demand,” said Katie Coulson. “As these industries move toward modularity, sustainability and AI-ready infrastructure, our unique mix of experience, innovation and customer-centric execution ensures we’re doing more than keeping pace—we’re setting the standard.”

