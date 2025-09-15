DiamondLake Withdraws from Unicoin Transaction, Reaffirms Commitment to SEC Compliance and Tokenization Strategy

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) based upon our findings during due diligence DiamondLake is withdrawing from the Unicoin transaction and terminating the Memorandum of Understanding.

DiamondLake has attempted in good faith to pursue the Share Exchange with Unicoin however it was simply not possible based upon our findings. Thus, The Board of DiamondLake feels that it is in our shareholders best interest not to further pursue this transaction.

“Based upon my forty plus years of experience in the securities industry I feel that when it comes to SEC compliance DiamondLake will always err on the side of caution and disclosure and more disclosure,” stated Michael Reynolds, President DiamondLake Minerals, Inc. “We are constantly weighing risk against reward and often the risk and reward is controlled in the details.”

DiamondLake will continue to bring tokenization to Securities and Real-World Assets (RWAs) as decentralized finance and stable coins lead the way.

Stay tuned for exciting news on our bold plans to tokenize new industries opening investment opportunities to parties around the world. Simultaneously, we are bringing our tech stack and experience to a wide range of companies, industries and markets. Our digital financial technology combined with our leadership is in line with President Trump’s bold steps to ensure America remains the leader of the global economy.

Between the Genius Act and the U.S. Digital Asset Stockpile our market position can best be described as big and beautiful. As Trump 2.0 strengthens American leadership in digital financial technology we intend to represent that American leadership.

About DiamondLake:

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals, Inc. (OTC: DLMI) is a multi- strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Our goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. Our mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for our stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry-agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space.

