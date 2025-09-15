Sunrise Realty Trust Announces Dividend for the Third Quarter 2025

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) (“SUNS” or the “Company”), a lender on the Tannenbaum Capital Group (“TCG”) Real Estate platform, today announced its dividend for the quarter ending September 30, 2025.

Third Quarter Dividend

The Board of Directors of SUNS declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per outstanding share of common stock for the quarter ending September 30, 2025. The dividend is payable on October 15, 2025, to the common stockholders of record on September 30, 2025. The third quarter dividend is in line with the second quarter dividend.

Dividend Reinvestment Plan

The Company also announced today that it has implemented a Dividend Reinvestment Plan (the “DRIP”). Participation in the DRIP is optional and will not affect shareholders’ cash dividends unless they elect to participate in the DRIP.

The DRIP will provide SUNS’ existing shareholders with the opportunity to have, subject to a minimum reinvestment percentage, all or a portion of the cash dividends declared on their shares of SUNS common stock automatically reinvested into additional shares of SUNS common stock (the “Reinvestment Shares”) on an ongoing basis until DRIP participation has been modified or terminated.

Participants in the DRIP will receive Reinvestment Shares acquired either through the open market or directly from the Company through the issuance of common stock, as determined by management. Only dividends declared after September 15, 2025, will be eligible for reinvestment in the DRIP.

Beneficial shareholders who wish to participate in the DRIP should contact their financial advisor, broker, investment dealer, bank, financial institution or other intermediary (the “Nominee”) through which they hold common stock to inquire about the applicable enrollment deadline, request enrollment in the DRIP and confirm what fees, if any, the Nominee may charge to enroll in the DRIP on their behalf or whether the Nominee’s policies might result in any costs otherwise becoming payable by such beneficial shareholder. Commissions, service charges, brokerage fees and other administrative fees may be payable in connection with the termination of participation in the DRIP or the withdrawal or disposition of Reinvestment Shares. The DRIP will be administered by Equiniti Trust Company. Registered shareholders may obtain an enrollment form by visiting www.equiniti.com/us.

Participation in the DRIP does not relieve shareholders of any liability for taxes that may be payable in respect of dividends that are reinvested in Reinvestment Shares. Shareholders should consult their tax advisors concerning the tax implications of their participation in the DRIP. For more information regarding the DRIP, please see “Description of the Plan” in the Company’s Form S-3 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 3, 2025.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any shares of common stock or any other securities, nor will there be any sale of common stock or any other securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc.

Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS) (“SUNS”) is an institutional commercial real estate (“CRE”) lender providing flexible financing solutions to sponsors of CRE projects primarily in the Southern United States. It focuses on transitional CRE business plans with the potential for near-term value creation, collateralized by top-tier assets predominantly located in established and rapidly expanding Southern markets. For additional information regarding SUNS, please visit www.sunriserealtytrust.com.

About TCG Real Estate

TCG Real Estate refers to a group of affiliated CRE-focused debt funds, including a Nasdaq-listed mortgage real estate investment trust (“REIT”), Sunrise Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: SUNS), and a private mortgage REIT, Southern Realty Trust Inc. The funds provide flexible financing on transitional CRE properties that present opportunities for near-term value creation, with a focus on top-tier CRE assets located primarily within markets in the Southern U.S. benefiting from economic tailwinds with growth potential. For additional information regarding TCG, please visit www.theTCG.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that reflect the Company’s current views and projections with respect to, among other things, operating results. All statements other than historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “will,” “intends,” “plans,” “guidance,” “estimates,” “projects,” “anticipates,” “future,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results. Certain factors, risks, and uncertainties discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in SUNS’ most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and in subsequent filings could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact

Robyn Tannenbaum

561-510-2293

ir@sunriserealtytrust.com