Fortune Media and Great Place To Work Name Anteriad to 2025 Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ List, Ranking #15

Rye Brook, New York, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have named Anteriad to the 2025 Fortune Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing™ List, ranking #15. This is the second time Anteriad has earned a spot on this prestigious list, recognizing the company as one of the best workplaces in the nation.

The Best Workplaces in Advertising & Marketing list is based on feedback from more than 8,500 employees at Great Place To Work Certified™ companies in the advertising and marketing industry. Great Place To Work evaluates thousands of organizations through its Trust Index™ Survey, the largest ongoing workforce study in the U.S., which gathers millions of employee perspectives. Companies that make the list distinguish themselves by creating a culture of trust and consistently delivering positive experiences across their teams.

“Earning a spot on this list for the second year in a row is a testament to our people,” said Heather Buxton, Chief People Officer at Anteriad. “Their energy, creativity, and drive make Anteriad an incredible place to work and grow. We’re proud to build a culture where our employees can thrive while delivering real impact for our clients.”

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Advertising and Marketing,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “In every industry, our research shows that investing in people drives productivity and higher revenues. When trust levels are high in an organization, people don’t fear AI — they embrace it.”

In addition to this honor, Anteriad has received several other accolades underscoring its strong workplace culture and business growth. The company was named to the 2025 Best Places to Work in Westchester list, and has been Certified by Great Place to Work for three consecutive years, with 92% of employees saying Anteriad is a great place to work—35 points higher than the average U.S. company. Anteriad has also been named to the Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America for four consecutive years.

About Anteriad

Anteriad empowers B2B marketers to get in front of their next customer faster through full-funnel marketing programs powered by responsible AI and deep human expertise. Our unique global data and award-winning Anteriad Marketing Cloud drive advanced analytics engagements, managed service multichannel brand and demand campaigns, programmatic audiences, and BDR-as-a-service programs. Ambitious marketers and agencies including ServiceNow, JustGlobal, Microsoft, KPMG, SHRM, and Lenovo trust our data-driven approach to maximize impact and ROI.