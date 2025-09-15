Avaap Launches Pathways: A Strategic Framework to Accelerate Data and AI Maturity for Public Sector and Education Organizations

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avaap, a recognized leader in digital transformation and expert in the data and analytics solutions space, today announced the launch of Avaap Pathways, a comprehensive framework designed to guide organizations along their data and AI maturity journey. Tailored for state and local governments, higher education institutions, and nonprofits, Pathways helps organizations move from fragmented reporting to proactive forecasting and AI-augmented decision-making.

Avaap Pathways organizes Avaap’s accelerators, services, and expertise into a structured journey that meets organizations where they are and advances them toward trusted, self-service insights and innovation. The framework is built around four strategic tracks:

: Establishes trust in data through governance, quality, and alignment with organizational priorities. Acceleration : Breaks down data silos and builds scalable, modern platforms for real-time, cross-functional insights.

: Empowers stakeholders with dashboards, predictive analytics, and AI capabilities for advanced decision-making. Sustainment: Ensures continuous maturity through managed services, training, and innovation labs.

“Organizations today are rich in data but often lack the confidence and infrastructure to use it effectively,” said Steve Csuka, CEO of Avaap. “Pathways is Avaap’s answer to that challenge—offering a clear, actionable roadmap to help clients trust, unify, use, and grow with their data.”

Avaap Pathways Spotlight: Avaap’s Workday to Snowflake Data Accelerator

As part of the Pathways Acceleration track, Avaap’s Data Accelerator is a powerful solution designed to unify Workday and Snowflake data for holistic, AI-ready insights across HR, finance, and operations. Built with enterprise-grade security and automation, the Data Accelerator enables:

Secure, Automated Integration: Seamless Workday-to-Snowflake data pipelines with zero manual effort.

Accelerated Time-to-Value: Pre-built connectors eliminate the need for custom development.

AI-Ready Infrastructure: Real-time data enrichment to fuel predictive models and advanced analytics.

Operational Efficiency: Reduce IT overhead and streamline analytics workflows.

Avaap’s Data Accelerator, just one solution of the Pathways program, empowers organizations to modernize their data strategy quickly and confidently, turning complexity into clarity and enabling enterprise analytics and AI at scale.

With Avaap Pathways, organizations gain more than a roadmap—they gain a strategic partner committed to helping them unlock the full potential of their data. Whether starting with foundational governance or accelerating toward AI-driven insights, Avaap delivers the tools, expertise, and support to ensure lasting transformation and a future-forward approach to building smarter, more data-enabled institutions.