The RSEQ and WeCook Join Forces to Fuel Student-Athlete Performance Across Quebec

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The RSEQ (Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec) is proud to announce a province-wide partnership with WeCook, a company specialized in preparing healthy, ready-to-eat meals. This multi-year collaboration will provide a balanced food offering tailored to the needs of high school student-athletes competing in provincial championships throughout Quebec.

As part of this partnership, WeCook will deliver nutritious meals directly at competition venues, ensuring optimal recovery following athletic performances. This initiative aims not only to support the health and well-being of young athletes, but also to promote healthy lifestyle habits within the community.

Through this agreement, WeCook has committed a minimum of $400,000 to the RSEQ over a three-year period. These funds will be reinvested directly into teams and members of the network across Quebec, providing tangible support for the province’s athletic and educational development.

“As a Quebec-based company, we are deeply committed to supporting young athletes and the next generation of local sports talent,” said Jean-Sébastien Crevier, Vice President of Marketing at WeCook. “We want to make healthy, practical, and delicious meals accessible to everyone—whether students, athletes, or families.”

With this agreement, the RSEQ and WeCook are joining forces to place nutrition at the heart of youth health and educational success, while creating a positive and lasting impact in schools and communities across Quebec.

About the RSEQ

The RSEQ (Réseau du sport étudiant du Québec) promotes educational perseverance and success by encouraging health, personal developments, and the practice of sports and physical activity within student environments.

Source:

Stéphane Boudreau – Executive Director

sboudreau@rseq.ca

T: 514-252-3300 #3532

