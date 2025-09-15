Hylaine Unveils Bold New Brand as the Tech Consulting Firm Plans to Grow its Workforce by 50% over the Next Year

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its biggest brand move since the firm’s inception 8 years ago, Hylaine today announced its new strategic brand positioning and purpose designed to rewrite the playbook for the tech consulting industry.

A different kind of tech consulting firm, Hylaine’s mission is to value true partnerships over transactions, what’s right over what’s easy, honesty without exceptions—no bait and switch—ever, and transparency in everything.

Clients and employees reward Hylaine’s values-first approach with loyalty and growth. Since the firm’s founding in 2017, Hylaine has rapidly and intentionally expanded from its headquarters in Charlotte, NC to Raleigh, NC, Atlanta, GA, Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, and now Indianapolis, IN.

Hylaine clients share its values and include organizations such as one of Fortune’s 5 Best Large Workplaces in Manufacturing, a top 20 U.S. retail bank, a Fortune 25 healthcare enterprise, and a top 20 U.S. biotechnology firm.

One of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., with triple-digit growth—a 216% revenue increase over the past three years—Hylaine earned its 4th consecutive spot on the Inc. 5000, ranking #2,003 this year. Hylaine plans to grow its workforce by 50%, adding 100 employees across its strategic U.S. hubs over the next year. Open positions will include leadership roles, industry subject matter experts in banking, insurance, healthcare, and life sciences, as well as technical consulting positions.

“We reject the traditional consulting model that’s known for overpromising, underdelivering, and treating clients like transactions to score short-term wins,” said Hylaine Founder and CEO Adam Boitnott. “We believe in long-lasting partnerships, putting client needs over ours, and going the extra 5%—on our dime—to overdeliver on our promises.”

Tech leaders at Fortune 1000 companies turn to Hylaine when the stakes are high to ensure their data is trusted and ready for AI, to modernize legacy systems, and to speed software delivery. Hylaine’s services include Advisory, Data & AI, Application Development, Cloud, and Delivery.

New look. Same values. Stronger future.

Hylaine today debuted its new brand identity simultaneously across all internal and external digital channels, including social media, its website, and sales and marketing assets. Watch the new video to see the company’s strategic positioning and updated creative, featuring the Hylaine logo-mark—a hexagonal design split into 2 pieces that join to form the letter “H,” symbolizing partnership.

Poised for Growth

Backed by Summit Park’s investment, Hylaine is poised for aggressive organic and M&A growth. The company will remain privately held, accelerate U.S. expansion through extensive hiring, and sharpen its focus on regulated, data-intensive industries—especially banking, insurance, healthcare, and life sciences—all while remaining dedicated to its purpose and mission.

About Hylaine

Hylaine is a values-first technology consulting firm that stands for partnerships over transactions, doing what’s right over what’s easy, honesty without exception—no bait and switch—ever, and transparency in everything. We help Fortune 1000 and high-growth enterprises solve problems like outdated tech systems, slow software delivery and time-to-market, and data that’s unreliable or scattered. We modernize systems, accelerate software delivery, and drive data accuracy to use AI effectively—and realize extraordinary results.

We’re trusted in regulated, data-intensive industries—especially in banking, insurance, healthcare, and life sciences—where compliance, performance, and scalability are non-negotiable. Founded in 2017, Hylaine is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, operates across 5 U.S. regional hubs, and has earned a reputation as a true partner aligned to its clients’ success.

