Integral Metals Corp. Announces Completion of Soil Geochemical Dataset at the KAP Project

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integral Metals Corp. (CSE: INTG | OTC: ITGLF | FSE: ZK9) (the “Company” or “Integral”) is pleased to announce the completion of a comprehensive soil geochemical dataset at its KAP project, focused on the Main Showing and surrounding area. This follows the completion of sample collection (see previous announcement on June 12, 2025).

The program emphasized B-horizon soils, with a total of 2,164 soil samples collected to ensure consistency and minimize surface contamination. Samples were logged for field attributes such as horizon, depth, colour, moisture, and texture, creating a dataset that integrated both geochemical and environmental context. Laboratory assays were performed for a suite of elements. Zinc and lead were prioritized, with values reported as best consolidated determinations across analytical methods. Quality assurance was maintained by inserting duplicate samples and certified reference standards, representing more than five percent of the dataset, to ensure reproducibility and analytical consistency.

Preliminary review of the data underscores the strength of the geochemical footprint at the Main Showing on the project. Zinc values ranged from a background of approximately 15 ppm to highs exceeding 69,900 ppm. Lead ranged from 7 ppm to a maximum of 20,100 ppm. Supporting pathfinder elements included cadmium, typically near 0.5 ppm but reached more than 350 ppm, and thallium, which was consistently detected above background in association with elevated lead. Barium concentrations extended up to 7,800 ppm, while strontium exceeded 1,000 ppm in certain places, suggesting variability in carbonate and barite influence.

This new dataset has established a baseline for the geochemical character of the Main Showing, and reaffirms the ability of soil sampling to detect the mineralization present on the property. The Company has now begun a detailed statistical and spatial analysis of the dataset, including assessment of multi-element relationships and anomaly clustering.

Paul Sparkes, CEO of Integral Metals, commented: “This is the most comprehensive soil survey ever completed at KAP. To see such highs for zinc and lead gives us real confidence in the scale and strength of the Main Showing. This program provides us with a solid geochemical footprint to build on, and we are excited to move forward with the detailed interpretation that will define our next round of drill targets.”

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a “Qualified Person” as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification procedures and processes, please see the technical report entitled, Technical Report on the KAP Property, Mackenzie Mountains, Northwest Territories, Canada, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

ABOUT INTEGRAL METALS CORP.

Integral is an exploration stage company, engaged in the business of mineral exploration for critical minerals, including gallium, germanium, and rare earth elements, with the goal of contributing to the development of a domestic supply chain for these minerals. Integral holds properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions in Canada and the United States of America, including the Northwest Territories, Manitoba and Montana, where it has received regulatory support for its exploration efforts.

