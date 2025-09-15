FactSet Adds J.P. Morgan, Barclays to Aftermarket Research Offering

NORWALK, Conn., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced that J.P. Morgan and Barclays analyst reports are now available as part of FactSet’s aftermarket research (AMR) offering.

J.P. Morgan and Barclays research complements FactSet’s existing AMR offering—which provides reports from more than 1,800 top brokers globally, including UBS, Macquarie, Canaccord Genuity, Scotiabank, RBC, Deutsche Bank, HSBC, Wells Fargo, Stephens, Needham, and more.

“The strategic addition of J.P. Morgan and Barclays marks a major advancement for our aftermarket research coverage and reflects FactSet’s continued commitment to providing the tools and insights our clients need to analyze opportunity and make informed decisions,” said Kendra Brown, Senior Vice President and Senior Director of Banking and Sell-Side Research at FactSet. “The continued expansion of our aftermarket research offering with well-known and niche brokers provides sell-side professionals with a one-stop resource that consolidates diverse content, allows users to review and understand market sentiments through multiple lenses, and helps power company research and due diligence.”

FactSet’s enhanced AMR product is available to entitled users on the FactSet Workstation and via mobile; in addition, specific datasets are available via API data feed. The AMR product grants FactSet clients access to a diverse range of perspectives from top brokers globally, offering robust insight into company sentiments, analyst outlook shifts, and industry-specific intelligence.

Sell-side, corporate, and private capital professionals can access an extensive collection of company-specific aftermarket research and data to perform due diligence and advise on market-moving developments. Clients can search for content by company, theme, or keyword across brokers to gain a holistic understanding of company performance, valuations, sentiment, and forecasts.

Learn more about FactSet’s Aftermarket Research solution here.

