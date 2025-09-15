PureCars Promotes Lauren Donalson to Chief Executive Officer; Jason Wiley Named President

ATLANTA, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PureCars, a leading provider of digital marketing technology and services for the automotive industry, today announced the promotion of Lauren Donalson from President to Chief Executive Officer.

During her tenure as President and COO, Donalson played a pivotal role in strengthening client relationships, enhancing operational performance, and expanding PureCars’ product offerings to help dealers, OEMs, and partners achieve meaningful outcomes. Her guidance has been instrumental in positioning PureCars as a trusted partner in automotive advertising and marketing.

“Lauren has been a driving force behind PureCars’ growth, consistently demonstrating the vision and expertise needed to take the company to the next level. Her strong relationships and credibility with employees, customers, and the Board made this an easy and natural decision. PureCars has had an amazing run since Lauren assumed the role of President two years ago and the Board is excited about her plan to further expand the company’s capabilities and deliver exceptional value to partners across the industry,” said David Muscatel, Senior Operating Partner at Diversis Capital and PureCars Board member.

“I’m grateful for the confidence placed in me, and I’m excited to continue building on the momentum we’ve created at PureCars,” said Donalson. “Our people and our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and my focus will be on fostering innovation, strengthening partnerships, and ensuring we deliver impactful results that help our clients succeed in a rapidly evolving industry.”

PureCars also announced the hiring of Jason Wiley as President. Wiley brings nearly 25 years of automotive experience to his new role, joining the company after most recently leading product strategy, marketing, and sales for data management and digital media solutions at Epsilon. A seasoned business leader, he will oversee PureCars’ revenue teams and play a central role in driving growth and increasing the company’s market presence.

“I’m honored to step into this role at PureCars,” said Wiley. “As the automotive industry evolves, we have an incredible opportunity to lead with data-driven solutions that empower our customers. I look forward to helping grow the business while shaping the future of digital marketing in automotive.”

“Jason’s deep industry expertise and strategic vision will be invaluable as PureCars continues to expand,” added David Muscatel. “We’re thrilled to have him join the PureCars management team.”

For more information about PureCars, please visit www.purecars.com .

About PureCars

PureCars is a leading provider of digital marketing technology and services for the automotive industry. Trusted by dealers, dealer groups, and OEMs across North America, PureCars helps clients maximize their advertising investments, drive measurable results, and grow their businesses through data-driven marketing solutions.

