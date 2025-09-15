Insider Loan to Corporation

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VVC Exploration Corporation, dba VVC Resources, (“VVC”), (TSX-V:VVC and OTCQC:VVCVF) announces the following events.

Loan from Chairman

VVC’s Chairman of the Board, Terrence Martell Ph.D. (the “Lender”), has provided a US$700,000 loan (the "Loan") to VVC’s subsidiary, Plateau Helium Corp., for use in operating and developing its Helium/PNG assets in Kansas, USA. The Loan, secured by a Promissory Note, is payable on demand and bears no interest. The Loan contains a conversion option whereby, at the sole option and discretion of the Lender, all or any portion of the outstanding principal amount can be settled with up to 230,000 shares of Cyber App Solutions (CRYB) at a price of US$3.09 per share.

Director Resignation

Mr. Steven Looper has resigned as a director of the Company for personal reasons and his resignation was accepted by the Board with regret. VVC would like to thank Mr. Looper, who served the Company as director since September 2023. Jim Cuver, VVC CEO commented, that « VVC regrets Steve’s decision to leave the Board of Directors, but we understand the pressure for him to do so as he drives Proton Green to become a major player in both the helium and beverage CO 2 production. Steve, we wish you all the best and stand ready to help you in any way we can. » No replacement director has yet been appointed. The vacancy will most likely be filled in the months to come or at the next shareholders’ meeting before the end of the year.

