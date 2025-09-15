Unaging Launches The New Biological Age Calculator 2.0: A Groundbreaking Tool to Discover Your True Age

New York, NY, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Unaging, a leading platform dedicated to health, longevity, and evidence-based wellness, has announced the release of its Biological Age Calculator 2.0, a newly improved version of the popular True Age Calculator first introduced by Crissman Loomis in 2022. The tool is designed to help individuals uncover how old their body truly is, beyond the number of candles on their birthday cake.



Unlike traditional calculators that only consider chronological age, the new Biological Age Calculator provides a science-backed, personalized estimate of biological age by analyzing lifestyle, diet, fitness, and daily habits. With these insights, users can identify whether their body is aging faster or slower than average—and discover proven ways to live longer and healthier.

A Smarter, Faster, and More Accurate Experience

The refreshed calculator significantly enhances usability and accuracy. Visitors to Unaging.com will notice a streamlined interface that reduces clicks by more than 60%, consolidating questions into three pages for a faster, more intuitive experience. Food measurements that once required converting grams or ounces are now simplified into servings, saving users from unnecessary calculations.



Crissman has also removed questions that do not impact outcomes, focusing only on data that truly matters for accurate assessments. The calculator now starts from the baseline of average U.S. habits rather than assuming zero activity, resulting in evaluations that reflect real-world behavior. Crisp icons, clean visuals, and interactive buttons further make the experience engaging and user-friendly.

Expanded Lifestyle and Longevity Factors

The Biological Age Calculator 2.0 doesn’t stop at the basics. It now incorporates advanced lifestyle factors that reflect the latest scientific research on longevity, including:

Oral hygiene habits such as flossing and nighttime brushing

such as flossing and nighttime brushing Sauna use , linked to improved cardiovascular health

, linked to improved cardiovascular health Supplementation with glucosamine, shown to reduce mortality risk

with glucosamine, shown to reduce mortality risk Dietary patterns like chili pepper consumption, whole grains, legumes, and nuts

like chili pepper consumption, whole grains, legumes, and nuts Exercise habits including HIIT training, walking, strength training, and aerobic fitness

including HIIT training, walking, strength training, and aerobic fitness Beverage choices, including coffee and tea intake

These updates reflect Unaging.com’s mission to empower individuals with actionable insights backed by rigorous data.

The Science Behind the Calculator

At its core, the calculator leverages U.S. actuarial tables from the Social Security Administration, adjusted for individual lifestyle factors that influence all-cause mortality (ACM). For example, an 80-year-old man with a baseline 5.8% annual risk of death could cut that risk in half by exercising regularly, while poor dietary choices could increase it dramatically. By summing these probabilities across the lifespan, the calculator estimates both biological age and projected longevity.

Why This Matters

Understanding biological age gives individuals a clearer picture of their current health status and highlights opportunities for improvement. Someone whose biological age is younger than their chronological age may feel motivated to continue healthy behaviors, while those who score older can take immediate steps to reverse premature aging through proven interventions.



Unaging.com provides not only the calculator but also in-depth articles, research summaries, and evidence-based strategies for reducing biological age—ranging from walking and HIIT workouts to better sleep, stress reduction, and dietary improvements.

A Free Tool for a Longer, Healthier Life

The Biological Age Calculator is completely free to use, requiring no downloads or subscriptions. Data entered into the tool remains private and confidential, ensuring a safe and secure experience for all visitors.



Crissman Loomis, founder of Unaging.com, emphasized the importance of accessibility:



“Longevity science can often feel overwhelming, buried in studies and statistics. This calculator distills the latest research into a simple, engaging tool that anyone can use to better understand their health and take action. At Unaging.com, the mission is to make living longer—and better—not just a possibility, but a reality.”

More Information

To learn more about Unaging.com and explore the new Biological Age Calculator, please visit the website at https://www.unaging.com/.



