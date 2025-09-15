DYWIDAG Completes €90 Million Bond Issue to Support Strategic Expansion

Munich, Germany, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DYWIDAG, a global leader in geotechnical products, post-tensioning and stay-cable systems, today announced the successful completion of a €90 million secured bond issue.

The transaction was coordinated by Arctic, a leading, independent provider of financial services, as sole global coordinator and Pareto Securities, an independent full-service investment bank, with a leading position in the Nordic capital markets, as joint bookrunner. Their participation reflects the strong market support for DYWIDAG’s ongoing transformation, and growth trajectory.

“This successful EUR 90m bond issue enables us to replace our existing term loans and will put substantial cash on our balance sheet to enable both organic and acquisitive growth,” said Hugh Pelham, CEO of DYWIDAG.

With a history of innovative engineering excellence since 1865, DYWIDAG continues to invest in its global operations, to meet growing demand for post-tensioning solutions and geotechnical products that are safer, stronger and smarter. This €90 million bond issue enhances the company’s ability to meet its customers requirements and deliver its global growth strategy.

About DYWIDAG

Since its German roots were established in 1865, DYWIDAG has been a pioneer in engineering excellence, ensuring structures are built and maintained to be safer, stronger, and smarter. Today, with a presence in over 40 countries and a team of more than 1,500 professionals, DYWIDAG specializes in manufacturing/installing post-tensioning systems and stay cable solutions, geotechnical products and monitoring systems for the infrastructure, energy, rail and commercial/residential construction markets. By combining local presence with global technical capability the company delivers quality engineered products that stand the test of time.