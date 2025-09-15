Clifton Hill, VIC, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ozzie Mowing And Gardening, founded by Andrew Osborne, has announced the launch of a groundbreaking artificial intelligence platform that is redefining landscaping designs and gardening services across Melbourne. From its headquarters at 29 Berry St, Clifton Hill VIC 3068, Ozzie Mowing And Gardening is setting a new standard for how outdoor spaces are planned, built, and maintained.

AI Landscaping Designs Deliver Measurable Results

The proprietary system, known as GreenPrint AI, was developed exclusively for Ozzie Mowing And Gardening. This unique platform models weather patterns, soil conditions, shade, and maintenance needs to produce optimized landscaping designs that outperform traditional methods.



During pilot projects across Clifton Hill, Fitzroy, and Kew, data showed:

40% faster project delivery from concept to finished garden

28% reduction in water use due to smarter irrigation planning

21% lower maintenance hours within the first three months

1× increase in pollinator activity, improving biodiversity

These findings prove that AI-assisted gardening services can create sustainable, visually stunning gardens that thrive in Melbourne’s unique climate.

Showcase Project in Kew

The signature demonstration of GreenPrint AI took place in Kew, where Ozzie Mowing And Gardening redesigned a 1,120 m² property. The AI analyzed five years of weather data, soil moisture levels, and shadow movement to recommend terraced rain gardens, drip irrigation zones, and a native plant mix including Lomandra longifolia, Westringia fruticosa, and Acacia cognata.



The completed garden achieved:

63% reduction in stormwater runoff

Infiltration improvement from 6 mm/hr to 22 mm/hr

5°C cooler seating areas in summer

The result combined sustainability with beauty, proving Ozzie Mowing And Gardening’s AI-driven landscaping designs are not just attractive, but data backed and high performing.

A Melbourne Business Leading Innovation

“Innovation belongs in the backyard,” said Andrew Osborne, Founder of Ozzie Mowing And Gardening. “By combining data with design, we give Melbourne families gardens that are beautiful, resilient, and efficient.”



GreenPrint AI also integrates 3D property scans, costed planting schedules, and irrigation zoning. This makes Ozzie Mowing And Gardening the only local provider offering fully AI generated landscaping designs combined with premium gardening services tailored for Melbourne.

Client Experience and Community Impact

The Kew family praised the transformation, noting how the garden now supports morning relaxation, children’s play, and evening entertaining without demanding extra upkeep. Neighbors reported a visible increase in seasonal color and native bee activity.



These testimonials highlight how Ozzie Mowing And Gardening goes beyond standard gardening services to deliver lifestyle benefits, environmental impact, and long-term cost savings for Melbourne homeowners.

Available Now for Melbourne Residents

Ozzie Mowing And Gardening is now offering GreenPrint AI concepts to new residential clients seeking:

Smarter, sustainable landscaping designs

Water efficient planting and irrigation

Low maintenance gardening services with long-term savings

Outdoor spaces that combine functionality and beauty

Homeowners can request a detailed AI plan, complete with water budgets, shadow maps, and installation timelines, handled by the company’s experienced crews.

Business Details

Ozzie Mowing And Gardening

29 Berry St, Clifton Hill VIC 3068

Phone: 03 7302 8823

Email: info@ozziemowingandgardening.com.au

About Ozzie Mowing And Gardening

Founded by Andrew Osborne, Ozzie Mowing And Gardening is Melbourne’s trusted provider of premium gardening services and award-winning landscaping designs. Serving Clifton Hill, Fitzroy, Kew, Hawthorn, and surrounding suburbs, the company combines horticultural expertise with proprietary GreenPrint AI technology to deliver outdoor spaces that are beautiful, sustainable, and built for the future.



