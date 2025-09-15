Mobile Infrastructure to Participate at Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference on September 16

CINCINNATI, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ: BEEP) (“Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading owner and operator of parking and mobility real estate across the United States, today announced that Stephanie Hogue, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host one-on-one investor meetings at the 18th Annual Barrington Research Virtual Fall Investment Conference taking place on September 16, 2025.

About Mobile Infrastructure Corporation

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation (NASDAQ: BEEP) is focused on the ownership and management of parking assets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire and optimize parking properties in high-growth markets, positioning its assets as mobility hubs that serve the evolving needs of urban transportation. As the only publicly traded parking-focused platform, Mobile Infrastructure offers investors a unique opportunity to access the future of parking infrastructure. Learn more at www.mobileit.com.

Mobile Contact

David Gold

Lynn Morgen

beepir@advisiry.com

(212) 750-5800