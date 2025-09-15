Preferred Hotels & Resorts Unveils US Performance Report, Reinforcing the Independent Hotel Brand’s Competitive Edge

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With independence continuing to resonate as a powerful advantage for hoteliers, Preferred Hotels & Resorts – the world’s largest independent hotel brand – is pleased to unveil the results of a three-year U.S. Performance Report, which evaluated the performance of 98 Preferred-affiliated hotels in North America for the period from 2022 and 2024. The study was conducted by HVS, a global leader in hospitality consulting services.

“The findings reinforce the strategic advantage of affiliating with Preferred Hotels & Resorts, as our performance is not reliant on a single stream, but equally weighted across five key revenue drivers, which include loyalty, marketing, as well as group, leisure and corporate sales” said Michelle Woodley, President for Preferred Hotels & Resorts. “By harnessing the strength of our global operating scale and a strong balance of performance, we continue to provide our members with a diversified advantage that safeguards revenue streams, drives RevPAR penetration, and delivers exceptional results that consistently outpace competitors, further proving the long-term value of the independent model.”

For the analysis, the hotels were categorized into three distinct groups: primary markets, secondary and tertiary markets, and resort markets. Utilizing data provided by STR, which assembled Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) data to analyze the performance of Preferred Hotels & Resorts member properties – the HVS study found Preferred properties outperformed their competitive sets across all three categories over the three-year period studied (2022-2024) when analyzing occupancy and ADR.

The U.S. Performance Report highlights the extent to which independent hotels thrive in the areas of occupancy and ADR while benefiting from significant cost savings when affiliating with Preferred Hotels & Resorts – a result of the brand’s industry-leading performance.

Key Findings:

The report cited resort hotels to be the strongest relative performers, with Preferred-affiliated hotels ranging from 136% to 139% RevPAR Index versus their competitive sets. Both occupancy and ADR drove the overperformance – with transient share benefiting from superior ADR and occupancy, while group performance was driven more by ADR premiums.



Primary market hotels affiliated with Preferred Hotels & Resorts also excelled – according to the findings – reporting a RevPAR Index ranging from 111% to 119% driven consistently by ADR premiums. In this category, transient occupancy also performed especially well – while being able to maintain a high ADR supported by the continually growing base of high-value I Prefer Hotel Rewards loyalty program members – with 6 million travelers enrolled globally and a member rate consistently ranking among the top-performing revenue drivers.



Additionally, Preferred-affiliated hotels in secondary and tertiary markets indicated outsized RevPAR indexes, ranging from 102% to 107%. Similar to other categories, these hotels were able to command premium ADRs and a very strong delivery in the group segment.



The study also showed that Preferred Hotels & Resorts' cost to hotels equate to less than 1.7% of gross rooms revenue, on average, as compared to the roughly 11% of gross rooms revenue charged by other luxury, upper upscale, and upscale brands.



The goal of the study was to measure the performance of hotels affiliated with Preferred Hotels & Resorts against the identified competitive set – which includes hotels affiliated with Four Seasons, Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, and Mandarin Oriental Hotels, as well as numerous iconic hotels and resorts both fully independent or members of independent soft brands, such as Leading Hotels of the World, and Relais & Chateaux – leveraging the brand’s prestige and global operating scale to exemplify the strategic advantage it brings to hotel owners, operators, and management companies by providing strategic group, corporate, and leisure sales, integrated marketing solutions including a global loyalty program, comprehensive revenue management, global connectivity through reservations services, progressive distribution technology, and individualized guest support.

For more information on Preferred Hotels & Resorts, and for hotel owners and operators exploring options to stay or become independent, visit www.PreferredHotels.com/join. To request a copy of the full report, visit here.

Preferred Hotels & Resorts is the world's largest independent hotel brand, representing more than 600 distinctive hotels, resorts, residences, and unique hotel groups across 80 countries.