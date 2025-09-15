Request for Secretary of State of Texas, Jane Nelson, to Organize a Public Meeting Between Crosetto and CPRIT Scientists Who Have Allocated $3.65 Billion of $6 Billion to Cancer Research

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (In PDF https://bit.ly/3VPIFvY) The Crosetto Foundation for the Reduction of Cancer Deaths, a registered nonprofit with North Texas Giving Day (https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/1951), has earned the Gold Seal for Transparency from GuideStar.org for eight consecutive years.

After extensive public verification of Crosetto’s 3D-Flow and 3D-CBS inventions by the most prominent scientific institutions (CERN, with over 14,000 scientists, and IEEE, with more than 480,000 professionals), through presentations at scientific conferences, peer-reviewed articles, and press releases that reached a potential audience of over 450 million readers—and with no refutation of his claims that these inventions have the potential to save millions of lives and billions of dollars—the Foundation urgently calls on the public to support the request to Texas Secretary of State, the Honorable Jane Nelson, to organize a public meeting between the inventor, Italian-American scientist Dario Crosetto, and CPRIT scientists, who are managing $6 billion of public funds that Nelson appropriated to eradicate cancer and of which $3.65 billion has already been spent.

To strengthen this request and help bring it to public attention, we invite you to support the Crosetto Foundation through North Texas Giving Day [https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/1951] before September 18, 2025. The letter below, addressed to Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson, explains why this support is urgent and how it can save lives and taxpayer money.

Dear Secretary Nelson,

I am writing to you with important news that directly connects with your long-standing commitment—and my own—to eradicating cancer. Over the past decades, I have demonstrated the feasibility and functionality of my 3D-Flow and 3D-CBS inventions for cost-effective early cancer detection, with the potential to halve premature cancer deaths.

These demonstrations stand unrefuted for more than twenty years, despite close scrutiny from two of the world’s leading institutions:

CERN, with its community of over 14,000 scientists (https://bit.ly/3IkivOL), and

IEEE, representing over 480,000 professionals (https://bit.ly/47IGeTi)—including radiologists, physicians, and oncologists—have not been able to disprove my calculations and claims. Instead,

IEEE accepted all six of my papers and granted me a two-hour session on 31 October 2024 to present my 102 slides at the IEEE-NSS-MIC-RTSD conference, attended by more than 1,300 scientists. The presentation was recorded and published on the IEEE website.

To expand on this work, I then supported the talk and slides in an

82-page scientific article (14 April 2025) [https://bit.ly/4oNUOyT] and a

74-page Executive Summary with Appendix (6 September 2025) [https://bit.ly/3UCW8XE], distributed to institutional leaders and thousands of scientists.

Through press releases, these documents have already reached a potential audience of over 450 million readers (https://bit.ly/3HtisQv), as documented in the Appendix. No one has refuted these claims.

By contrast, none of the projects funded by CPRIT have gone through such extensive public verification.

As a former State Senator, you were instrumental in allocating $6 billion in public funds through CPRIT to fight cancer.

Now, as Secretary of State, you are in a unique position to safeguard transparency, accountability, and measurable results for both taxpayers and patients. Your conviction in this mission is clear in your own words, such as in this video [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v7VJhz7easo], where you spoke passionately about ensuring that the fight against cancer produces real outcomes.

That clarity leads logically to the following path forward—and that logical step is to organize a public meeting between myself and CPRIT scientists, who have already allocated $3.65 billion to projects from the $6 billion you helped secure (2024annualreport.cprit.texas.gov+1).

If there are reasons to deny taxpayers the benefits of the 3D-CBS invention, which could save more than 260 premature cancer deaths per device, per year—taxpayers deserve to hear those arguments in a transparent public discussion.

The unrefuted calculation of 260 lives saved per device per year is presented on page 6 of (https://bit.ly/47eqiIh).

This calculation is supported by experimental evidence showing survival rates for cancers detected at an early, curable stage: 98% for breast and prostate, 91% for colon, 50% for lung.

The 3D-CBS can detect tumors with fewer than 100 cancer cells (compared to the one million required by mammography, MRI, or CT scans). It completes a whole-body screening in just two minutes, at a cost of $200 per test, with radiation lower than what an airline pilot would receive in one month. Conservatively, this translates to saving at least 50% of the lives currently lost to cancer.

For more than two decades, you have maintained a relationship with my native town of Monasterolo di Savigliano in the Province of Cuneo, Italy, following the cultural exchange I initiated in 1997 with a town in Texas.

This bond was formally recognized by the Texas Senate through Resolution S.R. No. 284, (https://bit.ly/4mrXq3U) which you signed, honoring my mother for her hospitality to my Texan friends.

In 2018, Monasterolo conferred upon you Honorary Citizenship (https://bit.ly/470EaWp). Building on this long-standing relationship, it would now be valuable to expand our cooperation into a scientific collaboration that can bring direct benefits to the citizens of both countries.

Installing one 3D-CBS unit in Cuneo and another in Texas would allow verifying the reproducibility of results across two different environments—a cornerstone of credible science.

After confirming results showing one 3D-CBS device can save ~260 lives from premature cancer deaths each year:

In Cuneo , with ~1,600 annual cancer deaths, four 3D-CBS devices screening half the at-risk population could cut that toll in half.

, with ~1,600 annual cancer deaths, four 3D-CBS devices screening half the at-risk population could cut that toll in half. In Texas, where cancer causes ~51,000 deaths annually (Texas Health Services), 170 devices could also cut the number in half, saving ~25,000 lives every year.

The benefits of the 3D-CBS, if

extended to Italy, have the potential to save over 90,000 lives/year (see letter to the President of Italy https://bit.ly/4nzC9Wf);

extended to U.S., 350,000 lives/ year; and

worldwide 5 million lives annually (https://bit.ly/47eqiIh).



The economic argument is just as compelling. In 2024, cancer’s direct medical and mortality-related costs in Texas exceeded $59.5 billion, (https://bit.ly/46khDSp) with broader economic output losses estimated at $156.5 billion and nearly 1.3 million jobs lost.

Screening half of Texas’ high-risk population annually with 170 3D-CBS devices would cost only $3 billion (170 × 90,000 tests × $200 per test).

For comparison, current U.S. cancer screening methods already cost ~$43.2 billion annually (Colonoscopy being the largest contributor) [The ASCO Post. https://bit.ly/4nxZuYn], without measurable evidence of territorial efficacy between screened and unscreened populations

All applicants should be required to provide supporting calculations estimating the reduction in cancer deaths their project would deliver, as I have done (https://bit.ly/47eqiIh), and then verify those estimates through measurements in a specific territory.

For these reasons, I respectfully request your leadership to:

Facilitate a public meeting between myself and CPRIT scientists, where I can present the 3D-CBS and 3D-Flow inventions alongside current approaches.

between myself and CPRIT scientists, where I can present the 3D-CBS and 3D-Flow inventions alongside current approaches. Allocate a fraction of CPRIT resources to fund the construction of two 3D-CBS prototypes, providing experimental proof that premature cancer deaths can be cut in half while dramatically reducing healthcare costs.

to fund the construction of two prototypes, providing experimental proof that premature cancer deaths can be cut in half while dramatically reducing healthcare costs. Champion transparency in scientific evaluation, ensuring taxpayer funds are directed to the most cost-effective solutions.



This meeting is essential to let CPRIT reviewers ask questions to me directly, and hear my responses, presenting the 59 industry quotes, and detailing the plan for assembling two devices with a team of 16 software and hardware specialists.

Only direct dialogue can avoid misinterpretations like those that led to my 2009 proposal being set aside, because CPRIT still lacks a program to fund such prototypes.

I have also examined CPRIT’s current structure. Available funding programs [https://www.cprit.texas.gov/funding-opportunities] are not designed to support building devices.

Most grants focus on recruitment and training ($2–5 million over five years). The High-Impact/High-Risk Research Awards (HIHR) program, despite its name, is limited to $250,000 over two-years, far short of the $20M required for two prototypes.

Moreover, CPRIT’s Academic Research Review Council [https://www.cprit.texas.gov/grants-process/peer-review-committees/scientific-review-council/] and its ~350 reviewers [https://www.cprit.texas.gov/grants-process/peer-review-committees/academic-research-reviewers/] include only 23 with expertise in radiology, 7 in physics, 5 in computer science, and none in electronics. Yet the innovations of the 3D-CBS depend critically on electronics, particle detection, and real-time data filtering.

This is where the parallel with High-Energy Physics is crucial.

The heart of early cancer detection lies in the ability to capture and interpret all useful signals from radiation, efficiently and accurately.

This is the same technical challenge that billion-dollar CERN experiments face, where detectors must filter out noise to discover new particles.

The principle is identical in medical imaging: a PET scanner is essentially a miniature calorimeter, except that instead of filtering many types of particles, it must isolate 511 keV photon pairs that signal tumor markers. Both require expertise in particle detection, Level-1 triggers, electronics, detectors, and parallel processing.

For CPRIT to fairly evaluate the 3D-CBS, such expertise may be included on the review panel.

This is not a fight against CERN, IEEE, CPRIT, or any institution—it is a constructive call to action to save taxpayers billions, strengthen Texas’s leadership in cancer research, and most importantly, to save countless lives.

I stand ready to present these findings and engage in open dialogue with CPRIT leadership, your office, and any relevant committees at your earliest convenience

Assured of your attention, I extend my thanks and warmest regards,

Dario Crosetto, inventor of the 3D-Flow and 3D-CBS.

Call to Action

There is an urgent need to:

Fund two 3D-CBS prototypes to demonstrate the ability to halve cancer deaths. Support outreach efforts so more taxpayers and leaders can be informed.

To bring transparency and save millions of lives, the Crosetto Foundation must continue its vital work. Our mission is to halve premature cancer deaths by publishing press releases, engaging with key decision-makers, and funding the construction of two 3D-CBS prototypes to provide experimental proof.

The Foundation is accredited to receive donations through North Texas Giving Day each year. This year the last day is September 18, 2025 (https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/1951). Contributions also support outreach campaigns ensuring that taxpayers, policymakers, and scientists are fully informed.

The Crosetto Foundation has earned the GuideStar Gold Seal for Transparency for eight consecutive years, assuring donors of responsible and transparent stewardship.

Please Donate Today

Your donation supports transparency, saves taxpayer money, and helps prevent millions of premature cancer deaths.

North Texas Giving Day ( before 18 September 2025): https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/1951

before 18 September 2025): https://www.northtexasgivingday.org/organization/1951 Online: https://crosettofoundation.org/donate-now/

https://crosettofoundation.org/donate-now/ Zelle: If you have Zelle app on your phone or computer, send your donation directly to donate@crosettofoundation.org



For donations from Italy:

Bank: CRS – Cassa di Risparmio di Savigliano

CRS – Cassa di Risparmio di Savigliano Account: Associazione Fondazione Crosetto - ODV - ONLUS

Associazione Fondazione Crosetto - ODV - ONLUS IBAN: IT53E063054640000050129593

IT53E063054640000050129593 BIC: SARCIT2S

Every contribution, no matter how small, helps us publish additional press releases, reach more decision-makers, and accelerate the funding for these life-saving devices.

Final Note

This fight is not against CERN, IEEE or CPRIT. It is to save them, along with billions in taxpayer funds and millions of human lives.

APPENDIXES:

To ensure transparency, Crosetto has invested decades in informing Members of the European Parliament, scientific leaders (IEEE, CERN, CPRIT), and the general public. The table below documents the reach, readership, and media placement of his most recent press releases and communications.

Link to the previous, 28 August 2025 Press release: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2025/08/28/3140915/0/en/Urgent-Appeal-Freeze-CERN-Funding-Fund-Innovations-Suppressed-for-32-Years-That-Can-Save-Millions-of-Lives-and-Billions-of-Euros.html

Within two hours of publication, the press release had already been picked up by 141 media outlets; within 8 hours, by 305; and after 10 hours, by 574—reaching a potential audience of 112 million people and generating over 19,000 views, including more than 17,000 unique readers

GLOBE Newswire, 3 July 2025 in English https://bit.ly/44cIbVQ, reach 63.7 million; French https://bit.ly/4lfjnTe, reach 8.3 million; German https://bit.ly/3TTV0yb; reach 11.3 million; translated into Italian https://bit.ly/4loi7go, RAI https://bit.ly/3GJERbP, video 11 minute: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HwMnHRuWo4o

Table Key:

Lang.: Language (EN = English, FR = French, DE = German, IT = Italian)

Language (EN = English, FR = French, DE = German, IT = Italian) MEPs: Members of the European Parliament

Members of the European Parliament Sci.: Scientists, IEEE, CERN, Leaders

Scientists, IEEE, CERN, Leaders Pub.: General Public, Media, Journalists (Total Potential Reach: M = million, K = thousand)

General Public, Media, Journalists (Total Potential Reach: M = million, K = thousand) To: Recipients (Total Potential Reach / Known Unique Readers) + unknown readers

Recipients (Total Potential Reach / Known Unique Readers) + unknown readers Placed: Number of media outlets publishing (see thousands of links at https://bit.ly/3HtisQv)