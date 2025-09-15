Actinogen achieves agreement with the FDA in a Type C meeting on the manufacturing, clinical and nonclinical activities required for a future US marketing approval of Xanamem for Alzheimer’s disease

SYDNEY, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actinogen Medical Limited (ASX: ACW) announces the successful conduct of its scheduled Type C meeting (written response) on Alzheimer’s disease (AD) with the US Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

Actinogen and the FDA reached a common understanding of the pathway to marketing approval in AD - meaning agreement on regulatory starting materials in drug substance synthesis, the design of one additional pivotal clinical trial and the limited number of ancillary clinical pharmacology trials and nonclinical studies required. Key understandings include the:

‘Regulatory starting materials‘ for the commercial manufacturing of Xanamem® (emestedastat) drug substance General design of the interim analysis for XanaMIA Design of one additional, well-controlled, pivotal (phase 3) trial to support a positive XanaMIA pivotal trial Single emestedastat dose design (10 mg vs placebo) for the planned pivotal Phase 3 trial Number of people to be treated with Xanamem to be described in the New Drug Application (NDA) – that is, the makeup of the planned safety database consistent with FDA guidelines Small number of ancillary clinical pharmacology trials to be conducted Nonclinical studies required to further characterize the metabolism and excretion pathways of Xanamem.



The outcome reached at this meeting with the FDA’s Neurology-I Division represents a major milestone for Actinogen as the Company prepares for the earliest possible NDA submission in the US and submissions to other global regulators. It provides important clarity for ongoing discussions with potential development and marketing partners.

A similar meeting for Alzheimer’s disease (AD) will be held with European Medicines Agency in 2026 and subsequently with the UK MHRA1 and other regulators. Actinogen’s FDA agreement is consistent with the desire of regulators worldwide to find safer and more effective therapies for AD, given the limited effectiveness of currently available treatments.

The Company can now confidently move forward following agreement from the FDA on the planned program.

Dr Steven Gourlay, the Company’s CEO and MD, commented:

“We are pleased with the clear guidance from the FDA that confirms our plans for streamlined development of Xanamem in Alzheimer’s disease. Importantly, the Agency agreed with our approach for only one additional, pivotal trial using a single 10 mg Xanamem dose design vs. placebo to support a marketing application for Alzheimer’s in the US.”



® Xanamem is a registered trademark of Actinogen Medical Limited

1 The UK MHRA is the United Kingdom Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency





About Actinogen Medical

Actinogen Medical (ACW) is an ASX-listed, biotechnology company in the late clinical stages of development for Xanamem® (emestedastat), its novel oral therapy for Alzheimer’s disease and depression. The Company is based in Sydney, Australia with operations and clinical trials in Australia and the US. Xanamem, has been studied in eight clinical trials with more than 400 people treated to date and has a promising safety and efficacy profile. ACW’s ongoing clinical trial, XanaMIA, is a phase 2b/3 trial of 220 participants with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and is currently enrolling in Australia and the US. To find out more about the trial click here.

About Xanamem (emestedastat)

Xanamem’s novel mechanism of action is to control the level of cortisol in the important areas of the brain through the inhibition of the cortisol synthesis enzyme, 11β-HSD1, without blocking normal production of cortisol by the adrenal glands. Xanamem is a first-in-class, once-a-day pill designed to deliver high levels of brain cortisol control in regions where 11β-HSD1 is highly expressed such as the hippocampus. Chronically elevated cortisol is associated with progression in Alzheimer’s Disease and excess cortisol is known to be toxic to brain cells. Elevated cortisol is also associated with depressive symptoms. Xanamem has demonstrated excellent brain target engagement and in human trials has shown potential to slow progression of Alzheimer’s disease and improve depressive symptoms in patients with moderately severe depression. To view Xanamem’s two-minute Mechanism of Action video, click here.

Xanamem is an investigational product and is not approved for use outside of a clinical trial by the FDA or by any global regulatory authority. Xanamem® is a trademark of Actinogen Medical.

List of XanaMIA phase 2b/3 trial clinical sites in the US

California

Carlsbad, 92011

Orange, 92866

Sherman Oaks, 91403 New Jersey

Toms River, 08755 Rhode Island

East Providence, 02914 Colorado

Denver, 80218

Englewood, 80113 New York

Albany,12208

Staten Island, 10314 Texas

Austin, 78757 Florida

Delray Beach, 33445

Miami, 33176

New Port Richey, 34652

Orlando, 32803

The Villages, 32162 Ohio

Dayton, 45459

Independence, 44131 Washington

Bellevue, 98007

Georgia

Decatur, 30030 Oregon

Portland, 97225



To check eligibility: https://app.clinials.io/en-US/alzheimers

