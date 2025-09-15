More than 3.7 Million Teens Participate in Planet Fitness' High School Summer Pass™ Program, Building Lifelong Health and Wellness Habits Through Fitness

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet Fitness, one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers with more members than any other fitness brand, announced record-breaking participation in its 2025 High School Summer Pass™ program. More than 3.7 million teens ages 14-19 participated in the free summer initiative, completing over 19 million workouts from June through August in Planet Fitness’ 2,700+ locations across the U.S. and Canada.

The unprecedented participation reflects teens' strong desire to stay active and prioritize their wellbeing during a critical time when school is out, and regular fitness programs like gym class and after-school sports are on pause. Planet Fitness is proud to provide the opportunity for teens across the country to exercise in a safe and welcoming fitness environment during the summer months, further supporting their commitment to mental and physical health.

"We are incredibly honoured that more than 3.7 million teens chose to prioritize their health and wellness this summer at Planet Fitness,” said Colleen Keating, Chief Executive Officer at Planet Fitness. "Our record high participation is a testimonial that this generation embraces fitness and wellbeing, and we are proud to offer free access each year to help teens in our communities build confidence and develop healthy habits that can last a lifetime. Through the High School Summer Pass program, we’re fulfilling our core mission of making fitness accessible, enjoyable and non-intimidating for everyone, regardless of age or fitness level.”

As a result of this year’s program alone, Planet Fitness has invested more than $168M1 in waived membership dues to promote youth health and wellness and improve the physical and mental health of millions of teens.

A survey2 conducted by Planet Fitness with participating teens and guardians across Canada revealed significant positive outcomes from the 2025 program, demonstrating measurable impact across dimensions of teen development:

Building Lasting Healthy Habits: 93 percent of teen participants believe the High School Summer Pass will help them build long-lasting health and wellness habits beyond the summer.

93 percent of teen participants believe the High School Summer Pass will help them build long-lasting health and wellness habits beyond the summer. Supporting Family Health: 91 percent of parents report the program helped foster meaningful wellness conversations at home.

91 percent of parents report the program helped foster meaningful wellness conversations at home. Enhancing Emotional Well-being: 83 percent of teen participants report experiencing a noticeable boost in their overall happiness since joining the program.

83 percent of teen participants report experiencing a noticeable boost in their overall happiness since joining the program. Elevating Daily Mood: 90 percent of teen participants report their mood consistently improves after working out, reinforcing the strong connection between physical activity and emotional well-being.

“The High School Summer Pass was such a great experience for me. It gave me a reason to get out of the house, stay active, and actually feel productive during the summer. I loved having a place to go that was free, safe, and supportive—especially as a teenage girl, it felt empowering to walk into a gym and focus on me. I felt stronger, both physically and mentally, and it gave my summer more structure in a good way,” said Jazmine W., a teen participant from Barrie, ON.

The High School Summer Pass program’s success stems from Planet Fitness' dedication to removing barriers to fitness and creating a high-value, inclusive environment where people of all ages and fitness levels can thrive. By investing in teenage wellness, the Company continues to fulfill its mission of enhancing lives through accessible, high-quality fitness experiences.

For more information about Planet Fitness and to find locations, visit PlanetFitness.ca/clubs.

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the world by number of members and locations. As of June 30, 2025, Planet Fitness had approximately 20.8 million members and 2,762 clubs in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, Australia and Spain. The Company's mission is to enhance people's lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, non-intimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 90% of Planet Fitness clubs are owned and operated by independent business men and women.

