Orazul Energy Perú S.A. Announces the Expiration and Results of Cash Tender Offer for any and all of its 5.625% Senior Notes due 2027

LIMA, PERÚ, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orazul Energy Perú S.A., a sociedad anónima incorporated under the laws of Peru (the “Company” and formerly known as Orazul Energy Egenor S. en C. por A.), today announced the expiration, at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on September 12, 2025 (the “Expiration Date”), and final results of its previously announced cash tender offer (the “Offer”) for any and all of its outstanding 5.625% Senior Notes due 2027 (the “Notes”).

The Offer was made pursuant to the terms and conditions set forth in the offer to purchase dated September 8, 2025 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and the related Notice of Guaranteed Delivery (the “Notice of Guaranteed Delivery”). The Offer is subject to certain conditions, as set forth in the Offer to Purchase, including the Financing Condition (as defined in the Offer to Purchase).

According to information provided by the Tender Agent (as defined below), as of the Expiration Date, U.S.$248,381,000 aggregate principal amount, or approximately 68.39%, of the Notes had been validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn). The Company has accepted for purchase all of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Expiration Date pursuant to the Offer. Holders who validly tendered (and did not validly withdraw) their Notes at or prior to the Expiration Date will receive the “Tender Offer Consideration” of U.S.$1,000.00 per U.S.$1,000.00 principal amount of Notes. In addition to the Tender Offer Consideration, Holders will receive accrued and unpaid interest on all Notes tendered and accepted for payment in the Offer from the last interest payment date up to, but excluding, the settlement date for the Offer, which is expected to be on or about September 17, 2025.

The Company retained Citigroup Global Markets Inc., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Santander US Capital Markets LLC to act as Dealer Managers for the Offer. D.F. King & Co., Inc. is the information agent (the “Information Agent”) and tender agent (the “Tender Agent”) for the Offer. Holders who would like additional copies of the Offer to Purchase or the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery may call or email the Information Agent at (800) 769-4414 (toll-free) or (646) 970-2127 (for banks and brokers) or at orazul@dfking.com. Copies of the Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery are also available at the following website: www.dfking.com/Orazul. Questions regarding the Offer should be directed to the Information Agent at (800) 769-4414 (toll-free) or (646) 970-2127 (for banks and brokers) or at orazul@dfking.com, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (800) 558-3745 (toll free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect), Deutsche Bank Securities Inc. at (866) 627-0391 (toll free) or (212) 250-2955 (collect), J.P. Morgan Securities LLC at (866) 846-2874 (toll-free) or (212) 834-7279 (collect) or Santander US Capital Markets LLC at (855) 404-3636 (toll-free) or (212) 350-0660 (collect). This press release is for informational purposes only.

None of the Offer to Purchase, the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery nor any related documents were filed with or reviewed by any federal or state securities commission or regulatory authority of any country, and the Offer to Purchase, the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery or any related documents were not reviewed or approved by the Peruvian Superintendency of Securities (Superintendencia del Mercado de Valores), the Lima Stock Exchange (Bolsa de Valores de Lima) or the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. No authority passed upon the accuracy or adequacy of the Offer to Purchase, the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery or any related documents, and it is unlawful and may be a criminal offense to make any representation to the contrary. The Offer was made solely on the terms and conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery.

This press release is not an offer to purchase or a solicitation of an offer to purchase with respect to any Notes or any other securities. The Offer was made solely pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Guaranteed Delivery. The Offer was not made to holders of Notes in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, blue sky or other laws of such jurisdiction.

