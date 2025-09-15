Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Flint Corp. Shareholders Vote for the Recapitalization Transaction

ISS and Glass Lewis recommend that common shareholders of FLINT Corp. vote in favour of the special resolution to approve a recapitalization transaction designed to position the Company for future growth at the upcoming September 23, 2025 special shareholder meeting.

ISS determined that the strategic rationale, credible process and valuation, and elevated non-approval risk warranted a favourable recommendation.



Glass Lewis believes that the proposed transaction warrants shareholder support based on the factors presented by FLINT.



Shareholders are encouraged to vote well in advance of the proxy voting deadline at 8:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on September 19, 2025.



Questions? Need help voting? Contact Carson Proxy at 1-800-530-5189.

CALGARY, Alberta, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLINT Corp. (“FLINT” or the “Company”) (TSX: FLNT) is pleased to announce that leading independent proxy advisors, Institutional Shareholder Services Inc. (“ISS”) and Glass, Lewis & Co., LLC (“Glass Lewis”) have both recommended that common shareholders vote “for” the proposed recapitalization transaction (the “Recapitalization Transaction”) that will significantly reduce the Company’s debt and annual interest costs, simplify its capital structure and improve liquidity at the Company’s special meeting of the holders of common shares to be held on September 23, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. (Calgary time).

The Recapitalization Transaction is designed to protect the value to shareholders, strengthen FLINT’s financial position, and position the Company for future growth.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on August 18, 2025 are eligible to vote at the special meeting of holders of common shares. Visit the Company’s website at www.flintcorp.com or its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca to access materials and information related to the upcoming security holder meetings in respect of the Recapitalization Transaction.

ISS and Glass Lewis are leading independent corporate governance analysis and proxy advisory firms that provide proxy voting recommendations to shareholders. The independent recommendations of each of ISS and Glass Lewis are intended to assist their shareholder subscribers in making choices regarding proxy voting decisions. ISS and Glass Lewis made their respective independent recommendations after carefully reviewing the facts regarding the Recapitalization Transaction and benefits to Company shareholders.

Welcoming the favorable recommendations, Barry Card, Chief Executive Officer of FLINT, commented: “We are pleased that ISS and Glass Lewis have both endorsed this transaction and encourage all Company shareholders to vote FOR the Recapitalization Transaction in advance of the voting cut off on September 19, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. (Calgary time).”

About FLINT Corp.

With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 100 years, FLINT provides solutions for the Energy and Industrial markets including: Oil & Gas (upstream, midstream and downstream), Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide maintenance, turnaround, construction, wear technology and environmental services that help our clients bring their resources to our world. For more information about FLINT, please visit www.flintcorp.com or contact:

Barry Card

Chief Executive Officer

FLINT Corp.



(587) 318-0997

investorrelations@flintcorp.com



Jennifer Stubbs

Chief Financial Officer

FLINT Corp. Shareholder Questions and Assistance

FLINT Securityholders that require further assistance may contact the Company’s proxy solicitation agent,

Carson Proxy Advisors Ltd.

North American Toll Free: 1-800-530-5189

Collect Call Outside North America: 416-751-2066

info@carsonproxy.com

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Specifically, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to: the Recapitalization Transaction, including the structure, terms, timing and implementation thereof; the post-Recapitalization Transaction holdings of the Company, including on a post-Consolidation basis; and the anticipated benefits of the Recapitalization Transaction to our shareholders and all other stakeholders of the Company.

Such forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in respect thereof as at the date of this press release regarding, among other things: that favourable circumstances continue to exist in respect of current operations and current and future growth projects; that the Company’s future results of operations will be consistent with past performance and management expectations in relation thereto; prevailing regulatory, tax and environmental laws and regulations; that all required regulatory approvals can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; that counterparties will comply with contracts in a timely manner; and that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts.

Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual events or results to differ materially from the events and results discussed in the forward-looking information including, but not limited to: the ability of the parties to comply with debt covenants; access to credit facilities and other sources of capital for working capital requirements and capital expenditure needs; availability of labour; dependence on key personnel; economic conditions; commodity prices; interest rates; regulatory change; weather; and risks related to the integration of acquired businesses. These factors should not be considered exhaustive. Risks and uncertainties about FLINT’s business are more fully discussed in FLINT’s disclosure materials, including its annual information form and management’s discussion and analysis of the operating and financial results, filed with the securities regulatory authorities in Canada and available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. In formulating the forward-looking information, management has assumed that business and economic conditions affecting FLINT will continue substantially in the ordinary course, including, without limitation, with respect to general levels of economic activity, regulations, taxes and interest rates. Although the forward-looking information is based on what management of FLINT considers to be reasonable assumptions based on information currently available to it, there can be no assurance that actual events or results will be consistent with this forward-looking information, and management’s assumptions may prove to be incorrect.

This forward-looking information is made as of the date of this press release, and FLINT does not assume any obligation to update or revise it to reflect new events or circumstances except as required by law. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.