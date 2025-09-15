Global Mofy and Beijing’s Shunyi District Government Hold In-Depth Talks on Comprehensive Cooperation

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Mofy AI Limited (the “Company” or “Global Mofy”) (Nasdaq: GMM), a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production and the development of 3D digital assets for use in the broader digital content industry, today announced that on September 11, 2025, a delegation of government officials from Beijing’s Shunyi District visited the Company for discussions and research. The two sides held in-depth exchanges on the Company’s current development, technological application directions, future policy support, and potential cooperation opportunities. As of the date of this release, the related cooperation and liaison have been initiated and are progressing steadily.

The visit was led by Ms. Geng Xiaojing, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shunyi District Committee and Head of the Publicity Department, and joined by representatives from the Publicity Department of Shunyi District, the District Investment Promotion Center, Renhe Town of Shunyi District and the Shunyi Culture & Tourism Group. The Company’s management gave a comprehensive briefing on its core business layout, the application of generative AI across culture & tourism, film & television, and brand scenarios, as well as the Company’s mid- to long-term strategic goals.

During the exchange, the delegation highly recognized Global Mofy’s achievements in AI-driven digital content innovation, noting the Company’s strong potential in technological capabilities, scenario expansion, and international development. Relevant departments carefully heard the Company’s practical needs, and stated that they would continue to track the Company’s progress, facilitate the precise implementation of supportive policies, and help enhance the Company’s core competitiveness and broaden its growth space.

Meanwhile, the two sides explored potential cooperation directions, including leveraging local industrial spaces to jointly build immersive digital showcase platforms, advancing the integration of generative AI in culture & tourism and investment-promotion scenarios, and promoting linkages between the Company and local resources in culture & tourism, film & television, and content distribution to foster win-win cooperation models. Renhe Town also introduced relevant industrial spaces and showcase resources, and the parties have initiated cooperation liaison and business discussions in areas such as immersive and generative AI applications.

Ms. Wenjun Jiang, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Global Mofy, commented, “The visit by the delegation from Shunyi District reflects the government’s strong attention and support for technology-driven innovators, and further strengthens our confidence in long-term, in-depth development in the district. Looking ahead, Global Mofy will continue to leverage its core strengths in generative AI and cross-media content creation, deepen application in digital cultural tourism, film & television, and brand scenarios, and drive the integration of digital creativity with the real economy—injecting sustained technological momentum into the region’s high-quality development.”

About Global Mofy AI Limited

Global Mofy AI Limited (Nasdaq: GMM) is a generative AI-driven technology solutions provider engaged in virtual content production, and the development of digital assets for the digital content industry. Utilizing its proprietary “Mofy Lab” technology platform, which consists of interactive 3D and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technology, the Company creates high-definition virtual versions of a wide range of physical world objects in 3D ranging from characters, objects to scenes and more. The digital assets can be used in different applications, including movies, TV series, AR/VR, animation, advertising, gaming, and more. Global Mofy is one of the leading digital asset banks in China, which consists of more than 100,000 high-precision 3D digital assets. For more information, please visit www.globalmofy.ai or ir.globalmofy.cn.

Forward-Looking Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. When the Company uses words such as “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate” or similar expressions that do not relate solely to historical matters, it is making forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the Company’s statements regarding the expected trading of its Ordinary Shares on the Nasdaq Capital Market and the closing of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the uncertainties related to market conditions and the completion of the initial public offering on the anticipated terms or at all, and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the registration statement filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Additional factors are discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, which are available for review at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof.

