Major Screen Printing Decorator Adopts Digital Production Solutions from Kornit Digital to Meet Changing Market Needs

ROSH-HA`AYIN, Israel, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kornit Digital LTD. (NASDAQ: KRNT) (“Kornit” or the “Company”), a global pioneer in sustainable, on-demand digital fashion and textile production technologies, announced today another premier screen printing contractor is transitioning production volumes from its 60 analog systems to Kornit Digital production solutions – enabling them to provide the agility customers need for rapid turnaround and faster delivery of custom apparel whilst continuing to offer the highest standards of quality.

Based in Dallas, TX, Promos Ink has built a reputation as a top provider of screen printing, embroidery and fulfillment services – with more than 1,000 partners, distributors, and authorized decorators. The company specializes in providing exceptional services from planning to post-production for high-quality, custom-made prints for a range of businesses and has traditionally relied on analog screen printing to meet this demand. However, with the ever-changing competitive market and customer requirements for improved time-to-market, variety and choice of order quantities, Promos Ink turned to Kornit’s technology to expand their offering without compromising on their exceptional quality standards.

Promos Ink began its journey with three Atlas MAX PLUS systems less than a year ago and have recently added the Kornit Apollo platform to take its business one step further. While the first MAX systems were primarily used to address quick, quality turnaround for short runs, the Apollo platform is the engine for screen replacement to transition customers at scale.

“There are two key reasons customers align with Promos Ink – our speed of delivery and unmatched quality of products – especially apparel. Our offerings aren’t just about bringing ideas to life for customers, they’re about creating a lasting imprint that narrates the ultimate brand story,” said Carla Dooley, Owner and Chief Executive Officer at Promos Ink. “While screen printing was effective to match all production needs in the past, we felt the current state of market demands something different. By aligning with Kornit’s on-demand, mass-digital technology – we genuinely believe this is the future for us to say yes to all our customer needs.”

“They say necessity is the mother of invention – and nowhere is this clearer than in the custom fashion and apparel marketplace. Brands and producers have been stuck, faced with surging demand for the highest quality products delivered quickly to meet the requirements of an eCommerce age, but limited by traditional production technology,” said Ronen Samuel, Chief Executive Officer at Kornit Digital. “Based on the power of our on-demand, mass-digital production portfolio, customers like Promos Ink are able to not only meet but exceed customer requirements that today’s consumer demands.”

About Kornit Digital

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ: KRNT) is a worldwide market leader in sustainable, on-demand, digital fashion and textile production technologies. The company offers end-to-end solutions including digital printing systems, inks, consumables, software, and fulfillment services through its global fulfillment network. Headquartered in Israel with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia Pacific, Kornit Digital serves customers in more than 100 countries and states worldwide. To learn more about how Kornit Digital is boldly transforming the world of fashion and textiles, visit www.kornit.com .

