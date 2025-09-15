Lakeland Fire + Safety Awarded USD $5.6 Million Contract from Hong Kong Fire Services Department

New Agreement with One of the Largest Emergency Response Organizations in Asia Includes Advanced Decontamination, Care Services and Maintenance for Firefighter Protective Gear

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lakeland Industries, Inc. ("Lakeland Fire + Safety" or "Lakeland") (NASDAQ: LAKE), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, today announced that its subsidiary, Lakeland LHD, has been awarded an approximately USD $5.6 million three-year contract to provide advanced decontamination, managed care and maintenance services for the Hong Kong Fire Services Department’s (HKFSD) firefighter protective gear, one of the largest emergency response organizations in Asia.

With more than 11,000 uniformed and civilian personnel across 83 fire stations and additional facilities, HKFSD responds to over 77,000 fire and special service calls annually on both land and sea. For over 20 years, Lakeland LHD has been providing innovative protective gear and care and maintenance solutions through its operations in Australia and Hong Kong. The company has been supplying firefighters’ ensembles to the HKFSD since 2011. LHD was acquired by Lakeland in July 2024.

The contract, running through 2028, is valued at approximately USD $5.6 million and covers advanced decontamination services, as well as comprehensive care and maintenance of an estimated 14,500 firefighter ensembles each year. The LHD Care program extends the useful life of protective gear while enhancing firefighter safety by removing harmful carcinogens from the gear after a fire call. The contract was successfully secured through a highly competitive selection process involving several leading companies in the industry.

“This award underscores Lakeland’s strong presence in the Asia Pacific market and reinforces the trust placed in our services by one of the region’s most respected fire services organizations,” said Jim Jenkins, President and CEO of Lakeland Industries. “LHD earned this competitive contract on the strength of its LHD CARE System, which provides an all-encompassing service ensuring the provision of equipment and operational readiness of fire services. We are proud to continue providing best-in-class protective gear and services that help safeguard the lives of first responders serving the over 7.5 million people living in Hong Kong.

“We recently reported strong fiscal second quarter 2026 financial results, and our net sales increased 36% to a record $52.5 million, led by a 113% increase in fire services products. The contract further highlights the significant potential of the Asian market, where we have continued to make inroads, with sales of $3.7 million for the second quarter of fiscal 2026, representing 7% of our revenue. As we fortify our position as a premier global fire brand, we are investing resources in high-growth geographies like Asia and optimizing operations and sales channels to capture additional market share,” concluded Jenkins.

About Lakeland Fire + Safety

Lakeland Fire + Safety manufactures and sells a comprehensive line of fire services and industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and first responder markets. Our products are sold globally by our in-house sales teams, our customer service group, and authorized independent sales representatives to a strategic global network of selective fire and industrial distributors and wholesale partners. Our authorized distributors supply end users across various industries, including integrated oil, chemical/petrochemical, automobile, transportation, steel, glass, construction, smelting, cleanroom, janitorial, pharmaceutical, and high-tech electronics manufacturers, as well as scientific, medical laboratories, and the utilities industry. In addition, we supply federal, state and local governmental agencies and departments, including fire and law enforcement, airport crash rescue units, the Department of Defense, the Department of Homeland Security and the Centers for Disease Control. Internationally, we sell to a mix of end-users directly and to industrial distributors, depending on the particular country and market. In addition to the United States, sales are made into more than 50 foreign countries, the majority of which were into China, the European Economic Community ("EEC"), Canada, Chile, Argentina, the Commonwealth of Independent States (“CIS Region”), Colombia, Mexico, Ecuador, India, Uruguay, Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Hong Kong and New Zealand.

For more information about Lakeland, please visit the Company's website at www.lakeland.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

This press release contains estimates, predictions, opinions, goals and other "forward-looking statements" as that phrase is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, without limitation, references to the Company's predictions or expectations of future business or financial performance as well as its goals and objectives for future operations, financial and business trends, business prospects, and management's expectations for earnings, revenues, expenses, inventory levels, capital levels, liquidity levels, or other future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations, including without limitation our growth strategy. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, which address Lakeland's expectations of sources or uses for capital, or which express the Company's expectation for the future with respect to financial performance or operating strategies, can be identified as forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions as described from time to time in press releases and Forms 8-K, registration statements, quarterly and annual reports and other reports and filings filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission or made by management. As a result, there can be no assurance that Lakeland's future results will not be materially different from those described herein as "believed," "projected," "planned," "intended," "anticipated," "can," "estimated" or "expected," or other words which reflect the current view of the Company with respect to future events. We caution readers that these forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof. With respect to our guidance for revenue and Adjusted EBITDA excluding FX, such metrics are subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and its management; actual results will vary, and those variations may be material. The Company hereby expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any such statements to reflect any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which such statement is based, except as may be required by law.

