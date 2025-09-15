24/7 Market News: TEN Holdings (NASDAQ: XHLD) Redefines Event Tech with Xyvid Pro and Ten Pro SaaS, Tapping into the $400 Billion Global Events Market

DENVER, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 247marketnews.com , a pioneer in digital media dedicated to the swift distribution of financial market news and corporate information, reports that TEN Holdings (NASDAQ: XHLD), a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services through its operating subsidiary Ten Events, is revolutionizing virtual, hybrid, and in-person experiences with its cutting-edge Xyvid Pro Platform and the forthcoming Ten Events Pro (“Ten Pro”) SaaS solution.

Positioned to capture a significant share of the $404.3 billion global virtual events market (CAGR 11.1% through 2027, Allied Market Research) and the broader $1.2 trillion live events industry (CAGR 7.5% through 2030, PwC), TEN Holdings leverages its proprietary technology to deliver dynamic, interactive events, spanning conferences, marketing activations, product launches, trainings, and shareholder meetings, tailored to engage and captivate global audiences. The Company’s pivot to a SaaS model with Ten Pro, launched via an Early Adopter Program in July 2025, aligns with the $1 trillion global SaaS market’s explosive growth (CAGR 18.7% through 2030, Grand View Research), where subscription-based platforms have driven stock price surges of 200-400% for recent listings embracing scalable, high-margin models.

Transforming Events with Xyvid Pro and Ten Pro

TEN Holdings’ Xyvid Pro Platform powers seamless, studio-grade event experiences, offering real-time interactivity, customizable branding, and robust analytics for enterprises hosting high-stakes events like corporate town halls and global product unveilings. Unlike mass-market solutions, Xyvid Pro ensures unmatched reliability and audience engagement, addressing the $355 billion corporate event market’s demand for premium experiences (Statista, 2025). The Ten Pro SaaS platform, unveiled through the Early Adopter Program on June 2, 2025, and beta-launched July 1, enhances this offering with cloud-based scalability, delivering cost-efficient, subscription-based access to event management tools. Clients benefit from predictable pricing, eliminating traditional logistical overhead, while real-time dashboards enable instant customization and global reach. Transitioning to SaaS with Ten Pro is a defining milestone.

The SaaS model’s dominance in tech is undeniable, with publicly listed SaaS companies often doubling or tripling valuations post-launch due to predictable revenue, enhanced customer retention, and low delivery costs. TEN Holdings’ shift to SaaS positions it to mirror these successes, leveraging:

Predictable Revenue: Subscription pricing ensures steady cash flows and higher customer lifetime value, boosting forecasting accuracy.

Scalability & Efficiency: Cloud delivery slashes human-intensive overhead, enabling rapid expansion in the $18.2 billion event management software market (CAGR 14.1%, Fortune Business Insights).

Valuation Premiums: Investors reward SaaS models with 7-10x price-to-sales multiples

(Bessemer Venture Partners, 2024), reflecting growth predictability.

Customer Feedback Loops: Real-time insights from Ten Pro’s beta phase accelerate platform refinement, enhancing client satisfaction.



The Early Adopter Program has fast-tracked Ten Pro’s development, which accelerates the Company’s transformation plans into a leading SaaS event platform. As capital rotates into high-growth, high-margin SaaS names ahead of year-end, XHLD is positioned to outperform. Investors have a narrow window to join this high-growth journey at current valuations.

Organizations interested in participating in the Early Adopter Program or learning more about Ten Pro can contact hello@tenholdingsinc.com

About TEN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: XHLD)

TEN Holdings, Inc. is a provider of event planning, production, and broadcasting services. Through its subsidiary, Ten Events, the Company delivers virtual, hybrid, and physical event experiences, supported by proprietary technologies including the Xyvid Pro platform. From enterprise town halls to major virtual conferences, TEN Holdings enables clients to deliver high-impact content and communications at scale.

Learn more at www.tenholdingsinc.com

