Malibu Boats Announces Historic Six-Year Global Partnership with IWWF

LOUDON, Tenn., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBUU), the global leader in performance sport boats, is proud to announce a six-year global partnership with the International Waterski & Wakeboard Federation (IWWF), beginning January 1, 2026, to support the IWWF’s premier waterski, wakeboard, and wakesurf events. This strategic alliance names Malibu as the exclusive official towboat partner of the organization and unites Malibu’s legendary performance with the IWWF’s mission to grow towed watersports worldwide.

Two elite Malibu models will kick off this partnership: the Response TXi and the Malibu M230. The Response TXi, celebrated for its precise handling, minimal wakes, and record-setting pedigree, has pulled more world records in waterskiing than any other boat. Featuring Malibu’s T-Cut Diamond Hull, the TXi is trusted by elite slalom, trick, and jump athletes around the globe. The Malibu M230 is Malibu’s flagship wake sports boat and the choice of pro riders including Massi Piffaretti (ITA), Bec Gange (AUS), Stacia Bank (USA), and Luca Kidd (GBR). Built on the M-Line hull and equipped with Surf Gate™ and Power Wedge® III, the M230 delivers scalable wakes and waves that meet the demands of progressive wakeboarding and wakesurfing.

Both represent the precision, power, and innovation Malibu delivers at the highest level of competition. As Malibu continues to advance design and technology, the IWWF partnership will ensure that athletes always compete behind Malibu’s most advanced boats—whether today’s TXi and M230 or their next-generation successors.

“Malibu was founded by athletes who wanted something better. This partnership honors that legacy and pushes it into the future,” said Rachael Green, Senior Vice President of Engineering and Production at Malibu Boats. “We’re proud to support the best athletes in the world with Malibu boats—today that means the TXi and M230, and tomorrow it will mean the next evolution of innovation in competition performance.”

“The M230 gives me the consistency and power I need to keep progressing,” added Massi Piffaretti, Malibu pro rider. “Whether I’m training, filming or competing for a World Championship, this boat delivers every time.”

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to innovation, athlete development, and expanding the reach of waterskiing, wakeboarding, and wakesurfing across the globe.

About Malibu Boats, Inc.

Malibu Boats, Inc. (NYSE: MBUU) is a leading designer, manufacturer, and marketer of a diverse range of recreational powerboats, including performance sport, sterndrive, and outboard boats. Malibu Boats, Inc. is the market leader in the performance sport boat category through its Malibu and Axis boat brands, the leader in the 20’–40’ segment of the sterndrive boat category through its Cobalt brand, and in a leading position in the saltwater fishing boat market with its Pursuit and Cobia offshore boats and Pathfinder, Maverick, and Hewes flats and bay boat brands. A preeminent innovator in the powerboat industry, Malibu Boats, Inc. designs products that appeal to an expanding range of recreational boaters, fishermen, and watersports enthusiasts whose passion for boating is a key component of their active lifestyles.

For more information, visit www.malibuboats.com, www.axiswake.com, www.cobaltboats.com, www.pursuitboats.com, or www.maverickboatgroup.com.

