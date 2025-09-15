RHR Strengthens Data-Driven Capabilities for Identifying Leadership Talent with Promotion of Dan Russell to Senior Partner

CHICAGO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RHR International , the global leadership consulting firm, announced the promotion of Dan Russell to senior partner. In his new role, Russell will retain his responsibilities as global head of Assessment while leveraging his industry expertise to strengthen RHR’s Assessment solutions. RHR is a globally respected leadership consulting firm composed of behavioral scientists and practitioners dedicated to helping CEOs, board members, C-suite executives, and Human Resources professionals master the art and science of leadership.

Russell brings to his new role commercial acumen and the ability to ensure that the firm’s growth trajectory matches market needs. He will use data-driven insights to make RHR offerings more scalable, outcome-driven, and tech-enabled. Previously, Russell built and scaled RHR assessment and development services in his role as executive bench operations lead. He subsequently spearheaded the Assessment practice as head of assessment. Prior to RHR, he spent 30 years working with global firms including SGS & Co., Deloitte, and Aon. Russell’s expertise has had him advise companies across various industries in North America, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Europe.

Amidst rapid leadership changes, Fortune 100 and Fortune 500 companies have turned to RHR for guidance navigating the development of new and future leaders. To date, RHR has assessed over 10,000 leaders globally and across multiple industries, using world-class analytics and behavioral science to partner with clients in developing robust leadership pipelines.

“As someone whose career is rooted in industrial and organizational psychology, I’ve spent years understanding human behavior in the workplace, as well as how and why organizations respond to current events,” said Dan Russell, RHR Senior Partner. “RHR as a whole has been doing this for top of the house leadership for decades. We have a unique ability to understand how leadership has changed, which is enhanced by having good, objective data to guide organizations in making fact-based decisions in hiring and identifying emerging talent. Having the opportunity to guide the way organizations identify who’s next to lead is a great career achievement for me.”

The RHR Assessment team includes industry experts who offer valuable knowledge of the business landscape that can be paired with a deep understanding of organizational needs to identify leaders who can lead at scale. By also leveraging Russell’s understanding of new technology and the value of data-driven insights, RHR Assessment solutions provides RHR clients with a comprehensive experience.

“As leadership expectations change, it’s vital that RHR stay ahead of the curve so we can help our clients navigate a changing world,” said Jessica Bigazzi Foster, RHR Chief Executive Officer, in announcing Russell’s new leadership role. “Dan’s unparalleled abilities to challenge assumptions and disrupt outdated models make him uniquely positioned to help lead RHR into its future.”

To learn more about RHR and its leadership, visit www.rhrinternational.com

About RHR:

For nearly 80 years, RHR has been a globally respected leadership consulting firm composed of behavioral scientists and practitioners dedicated to helping founders, board members, executives, business teams, and HR professionals master the art and science of leadership. RHR’s solutions use the combined power of psychology, business expertise, and the newest technologies to build robust leadership succession pipelines through world-class assessments and coaching/development programs. RHR believes leadership is a crucial force for good in the world, and our mission is to unlock the potential in every leader.

Press contact:

rhr@fischtankpr.com

