CN Police Launch Rail Safety Week 2025

MONTREAL, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CN (TSX: CNR) (NYSE: CNI) today launched its annual Rail Safety Week campaign to raise awareness about the risks of unsafe behaviour around railway tracks and property.

From September 15–19, CN Police Services and CN employees will partner with cities, towns, and Indigenous communities across North America to highlight the dangers of trespassing and ignoring signals at crossings—actions that can have devastating consequences.

“Rail safety isn’t just about big moments; it’s about the small safe choices we make every day. Each time you respect the signs and signals around tracks and railway property, you’re helping to keep your community stronger and safer. Rail safety is a shared responsibility, and together we all play a role in protecting lives.”

- Shawn Will, Chief of Police and Chief Security Officer, CN



The statistics are striking: North America sees over 2,000 crossing accidents and 1,000 trespassing incidents annually. In Canada alone, 2024 recorded 261 such incidents, resulting in 68 fatalities and 58 serious injuries. These numbers underscore the critical need for continued education and awareness.

Rail Safety is a Shared Responsibility

CN works hand-in-hand with communities across its network to promote safe practices around railways. In 2024, more than 376 municipalities formally recognized Rail Safety Week through resolutions and proclamations. For over two decades, CN has championed this cause, but it is a shared responsibility.

By raising awareness and educating the public about the risks of trespassing and unsafe behaviour, we can help prevent tragedies and protect lives. CN invites all community partners to join us in spreading the message: rail safety matters, and together, we can make a difference.

About CN Police

Every year, CN Police Services respond to hundreds of incidents along CN’s network, which spans eight Canadian provinces and 16 U.S. states. In addition to protecting CN property, CNPS officers deliver rail safety presentations to schools, trucking agencies, bus operators and community organizations. By rolling out strategic educational initiatives and conducting targeted operations, CNPS aims to promote safe behaviours and increase awareness of the need for rail safety. CNPS is committed to making CN the safest railroad in North America.

For more information or to schedule an interview with CN Police, contact:

Alberta

Atlantic

British Columbia

Manitoba

Ontario

Quebec

Saskatchewan

Canada

Contact :