Berry Street Launches GLP-1 Nutrition Pathway Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Street , an AI-powered nutrition therapy platform, today announced the launch of its GLP-1 Nutrition Pathway Program, a comprehensive, structured program designed to promote preventative health, and improve the clinical effectiveness, safety, and cost-efficiency of GLP-1 pharmacotherapy for individuals with obesity. Led by Registered Dietitians (RD) and Certified Nutrition Specialists (CNS), the program leverages clinical guidelines, payer requirements, and real-world evidence to deliver a tailored care plan that complements Berry Street's existing nutrition interventions.

Total spending on GLP-1 receptor agonists in the U.S. increased by over 500% from 2018 to 2023, while it’s projected that anti-obesity revenues will exceed $100 billion by 2030. And with the number of GLP-1 users in the U.S. estimated to reach 30 million by 2030, there’s a massive need for structured nutrition care and behavioral support programs to improve medication adherence and reduce wastage, decrease chronic disease risk factors, and reinforce long-term healthy behaviors.

"We can no longer ignore the role of nutrition care in a patient’s GLP-1 care journey. Proper nutrition education and behavioral support should go hand-in-hand with GLP-1s, but routine care for these drugs often does not include nutrition interventions,” said Dr. Michele Rager, Berry Street's Head of Clinical Nutrition. “Our new program addresses this critical gap by providing patients with structured nutritional guidance and personalized, evidence-based support to help them get the best results from their GLP-1 treatment, no matter what stage they're in."

Berry Street’s GLP-1 Nutrition Pathway Program consists of three distinct phases designed to support individuals at every step of their GLP-1 journey with each phase lasting 12 weeks, per clinical standards . The "explore" phase serves those seeking to start or explore GLP-1 therapy, the "optimize" phase supports patients actively using GLP-1 medications, and the "sustain" phase assists those preparing to discontinue GLP-1 treatments. These phases can be offered comprehensively or modularly, depending on individual or enterprise customer needs. Nutrition care is delivered through live synchronous virtual visits with RDs or CNS’, supported by session guides, condition-specific content, and tools available in the Berry Street app.

"Building on the efficacy of Berry Street’s nutrition therapy model, we identified a market need for a dedicated GLP-1 nutrition pathway program. Unlike other companies who repurpose general nutrition guidelines for GLP-1 usage, our program is based on clinical rigor and successful obesity care models to truly optimize patients’ nutrition and outcomes,” said Berry Street's Chief Commercial Officer Richard Fu. “Our program’s ability to integrate with health records and patient care teams, and help payers meet prior authorization requirements creates a true end-to-end experience that is unmatched in the industry.”

Berry Street has enabled current patients on its platform to experience weight loss, with and without a GLP-1. For patients who have used Berry Street for between 180-365 days, 74% of patients with clinical obesity not on a GLP-1 lost weight, losing 16.9 lbs on average, and 7.3% of body weight; while 84.8% of patients with clinical obesity on a GLP-1 lost weight, losing 24.0 lbs on average, and 9.34% of body weight.

About Berry Street

Berry Street is on a mission to transform how Americans eat through nutrition therapy. Berry Street’s platform connects individuals needing evidence-based nutrition care with an expansive network of Registered Dietitians and AI-powered tools. From weight management, diabetes, and heart health to kidney disease, maternal health, and 25+ other conditions, Berry Street’s clinical team delivers personalized nutrition interventions tailored to each patient's unique physiological and psychological needs, improving outcomes and reducing total cost of care. Berry Street works with some of the largest health plans, as well as leading health systems and innovative care management companies to serve diverse populations across all 50 states. Visit berrystreet.co to learn more.