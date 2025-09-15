Botany Scientifics Wins “Top Full Spectrum Hemp Products 2025” Award from Cannabis Business Insights Magazine

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Botany Scientifics, a family-owned Texas hemp company specializing in organic full-spectrum products, has been named the winner of Cannabis Business Insights Magazine’s prestigious “Top Full-Spectrum Hemp Products 2025” award. This recognition highlights Botany Scientifics’ unwavering commitment to quality, scientific precision, and customer education in a competitive and rapidly evolving hemp marketplace.

Founded in 2019 by Chris Oppenheimer and his family, Botany Scientifics has built its reputation on a guiding principle: “soil first, plant second, community always.” The company works exclusively with FDA-compliant facilities and adheres to strict sourcing standards, often rejecting entire harvests to ensure only the highest quality raw materials are used. Their product line includes full spectrum tinctures, topicals, gummies, and Delta-8 offerings, all made with organic, vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO ingredients.

“This award validates our commitment to doing things the right way,” said Chris Oppenheimer, Founder and CEO of Botany Scientifics. “We’ve never taken shortcuts when it comes to quality. When people take our products, they know exactly what they’re getting every single time—just like they would with medication.”

At the heart of Botany Scientifics is a multigenerational commitment to service and integrity. Chris co-founded the company alongside his late father Cliff Oppenheimer, a Vietnam veteran who instilled values of resilience and honesty. Following Cliff’s passing, Chris’s mother, Shirley, a cancer survivor and former Mary Kay executive mentored by Mary Kay Ash herself, stepped in to help guide the company. Their shared mission is rooted in making hemp an accessible, evidence-based solution for health and wellness.

Beyond product excellence, Botany Scientifics has pioneered customer education and support in the hemp space. Their comprehensive dosage guides help consumers confidently navigate products, while the company’s “Ask Ashley” initiative, led by Ashley Lee, RN, BSN, CCRN, provides personalized guidance on products and dosing. The company is also forming a Medical Advisory Board to expand evidence-based resources for customers.

“Hemp isn’t just a trend,” added Oppenheimer. “It’s a proven way for people to reclaim their health, step by step, confidently. This award shows that our industry peers recognize the care and dedication we put into every bottle and every interaction.”

The recognition comes at a pivotal time for Texas hemp businesses, as regulatory changes create new opportunities for companies prioritizing education, compliance, and transparency. In June 2025, Governor Greg Abbott vetoed Senate Bill 3, which would have banned most THC-containing hemp products, preserving legal access for responsible full-spectrum brands. Shortly thereafter, in September, he issued Executive Order GA-56 directing state agencies to ban sales of hemp-derived THC products to minors, strengthen labeling, testing, and enforcement; all measures that align with the high standards Botany Scientifics has upheld from day one. As a company that has consistently advocated for responsibility and transparency in hemp, Botany Scientifics views these developments as validation of its approach and as a signal that the industry is maturing in a way that truly serves the citizens of Texas. For Botany Scientifics, the award cements its place as a leader not only in quality products but also in shaping the future of hemp wellness.

Their formulator, Therese Rizzo, phD, APRN, FNP-BC, prides herself in custom-formulated cannabinoid products. Together, they are committed to serving their community with the best nature has to offer for the human endocannabinoid system. All of their products are used and loved by many people throughout the country and especially in San Antonio. They continue to impress clients with the utmost satisfaction.

