Apptronik Dominates Industry Awards, winning Fast Company’s 2025 “Innovation by Design” Award after being named to the 2025 CNBC Disruptor 50 and Automotive News All-Stars Lists

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI-powered robotics company Apptronik® today announced that Apollo ™, its flagship humanoid robot, is the winner of a trifecta of prestigious industry awards. Apptronik won Fast Company’s 2025 Innovation by Design Award in the Artificial Intelligence Design category following wins from CNBC in June and Automotive News in August.

At its core, Apptronik is dedicated to empowering people and transforming the way we work by creating robots that are friendly, collaborative, and easy to work with. The company has gained repeated recognition for its innovative approach to humanoid robot design and Apollo’s transformative potential for commercial impact.

The annual Fast Company Innovation by Design awards honor the businesses addressing society’s most urgent challenges through design while anticipating the problems of tomorrow. Earlier this year, Apptronik was named #33 on CNBC’s 2025 Disruptor 50 List , which recognizes the world’s 50 most innovative and fast-growing private companies that are transforming industries and the economy, based on a rigorous evaluation of quantitative and qualitative assessments, and expert reviews from advisory boards. Additionally, Apptronik CEO Jeff Cardenas was named a 2025 Automotive News All-Star in the Best Emerging Business Model category. The annual Automotive News All-Stars award is the automotive industry’s most prestigious recognition of exceptional leadership and innovation across the automotive landscape. The 2025 All-Stars reflect the broad array of disciplines it takes to innovate, build, and sell vehicles in a competitive global marketplace.

"We built Apptronik on the idea that robots should enhance the human experience, and help people in every facet of work and life," said Jeff Cardenas, CEO and co-founder of Apptronik. "Apollo reflects the deep expertise and bold innovation needed to create a humanoid robot that collaborates thoughtfully with people, and that people are excited to work alongside. We’re bringing the company’s founding vision to life through intentional, human-centered design, and we’re so honored to be recognized by influential leaders like Fast Company, CNBC, and Automotive News."

Apollo is already positively impacting businesses in manufacturing and logistics, with future applications in retail, healthcare, and the home. Apptronik has established landmark commercial partnerships with some of the world’s most well-known companies including Mercedes-Benz, GXO Logistics, and Jabil. Apptronik has also partnered with Google DeepMind to build the next generation of humanoid robots, powered by Gemini Robotics.

Apptronik is a human-centered robotics company developing AI-powered robots to support humanity in every facet of life. Our humanoid robot, Apollo, is designed to collaborate thoughtfully with humans—initially in critical industries such as manufacturing and logistics, with future applications in healthcare, the home, and beyond. Apollo is the culmination of nearly a decade of development, drawing on Apptronik’s extensive work on 15 previous robots, including NASA’s Valkyrie robot. Apptronik started out of the Human Centered Robotics Lab at the University of Texas at Austin and has over 250 employees. Learn more at apptronik.com.

