U.S. Genotyping Market to Surge USD 26.53 Billion by 2034 at 13.72% CAGR

Ottawa, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. genotyping market size was valued at USD 7.33 billion in 2024 and is predicted to hit around USD 26.53 billion by 2034, rising at a 13.72% CAGR, a study published by Towards Healthcare a sister firm of Precedence Research.

The U.S. genotyping market is driven by its expanding healthcare applications, increasing research and development, and growing incidences of chronic diseases.

Key Takeaways

By product, the reagents & kits segment held the major revenue share of 62% in the U.S. genotyping market in 2023.

By product, the services segment is expected to grow significantly at a CAGR of 13.62% during the forecast period.

By technology, the sequencing segment held a 23% share in the market in 2023.

By technology, the PCR segment is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period.

By application, the diagnostics and personalized medicine segment held a 35% share in the market in 2023

By application, the pharmacogenomics segment is expected to be the fastest growing with a CAGR of 14.52% during the forecast period.

By end-use, the diagnostics and research laboratories segment held a 37% share in the market in 2023.



Market Overview & Potential

The U.S Genotyping Market encompasses the identification of the variation in the genome by analyzing the DNA of the respective individual. These DNA sequences can be compared with the reference sequences with the use of appropriate bioassays. Therefore, genotyping is used for the early detection of genetic diseases and promotes the development of medications along with personalized treatments. Technologies such as the PCR technique, mass spectrometry, sequencing, capillary electrophoresis, etc., are used for genotyping. Moreover, the market is driven by rising genetic diseases, increasing use of personalized therapies, technological advancements, and growing R&D.

What are the Major Growth Drivers U.S. Genotyping Market?

The growing demand for personalized treatment approaches is increasing the use of genotyping in the U.S. These are being used to identify the genetic profile of the patient and help in the development of medications suitable for them. They are also being used to identify the targets along with the drug response. Furthermore, the growing incidence of genetic diseases and cancer are increasing their demand. The growing rates of chronic diseases, expanding pharmacogenomics, increasing genetic testing, etc., are some of the other market drivers.

What are the Key Drifts in the U.S. Genotyping Market?

The market has been expanding due to the growing acquisitions, collaborations, and funding to launch and enhance the use of various genotyping technologies.

In February 2025, the completion of the Deerfield Management Company, L.P. acquisition by Singular Genomics Systems, Inc., which is a company focusing on utilizing novel next-generation sequencing (NGS) and spatial multiomics technologies to support clinicians and researchers, was announced.

In February 2025, the acquisition of Officinae Bio’s DNA and RNA business by Maravai LifeSciences was announced to be completed. Thus, the transition from mRNA design to clinical development and production will be enhanced by merging the AI-enabled mRNA sequence-optimization platform of Officinae Bio with the manufacturing capabilities of Maravai and its subsidiary that is TriLink BioTechnologies.

In February 2025, to improve the clinical sample preparation and microbiology research of anaerobic organisms, Anaerobe Systems, Inc., was successfully acquired by Biolog, Inc. Moreover, J.P. Morgan Life Sciences Private Capital funded this acquisition.

In July 2024, the U.S. DNA sequencing firm Element Biosciences launched a Series D funding round of $277 million, where Samsung Electronics was announced to have participated as a strategic investor.

What is the Significant Challenge in the U.S. Genotyping Market?

Data privacy acts as a major limitation in the market, as it may lead to genetic data misuse. At the same time, the growing cybercrime can cause the identity theft of patients, which may decrease their use. Moreover, high cost, limited reimbursement policies, lack of skilled personnel, complex data interpretation, and regulatory hurdles can also restrain the market growth.

Regional Analysis

Why is the U.S. Significantly Growing in the U.S. Genotyping Market in 2023?

The U.S. is expected to grow significantly in the genotyping market during the forecast period. There is a rise in research and development focusing on various genetic diseases, which is increasing the use of genotyping for biomarker or target identification and drug discovery. The growing demand for personalized medicines is also increasing their use. Moreover, the growing R&D investments are increasing the adoption of advanced genotyping technologies. The growing clinical trials are also increasing their demand. Thus, this is promoting the market growth.

For instance,

In August 2025, a premium sequencing service, that is Whole Plasmid Sequencing – Express (WPS-Express), was launched and made available in certain U.S. locations, including San Diego, Houston, Boston, and San Francisco, by Quintara Biosciences.



Segmental Insights

By product analysis

Why Did the Reagents & Kits Segment Dominate in the U.S. Genotyping Market in 2024?

By product, the reagents & kits segment held the largest share of 62% in the market in 2023, due to their continuous demand. These were crucial during genotyping, which increased their repeated use. At the same time growing development of ready-to-use kits also increased their use.

By product, the services segment is expected to show significant growth at a CAGR of 13.62% during the predicted time. There is a rise in the use of services due to growing research and development. They also offer customized genotyping solutions, which is increasing their acceptance rates. Moreover, the growing outsourcing is also increasing its use.

By technology analysis

Which Technology Type Segment Held the Dominating Share of the U.S. Genotyping Market in 2024?

By technology, the sequencing segment held the dominating share of 23% in the market in 2023, driven by its accuracy. This, in turn, increased their use in the rare disease diagnosis. Moreover, it was also used in pharmacogenomics. Furthermore, the growing cancer research has also increased its use.

By technology, the PCR segment is expected to show lucrative growth during the upcoming years. The use of PCR is increasing as it provides high sensitivity and specificity. This, in turn, is increasing its use in the infectious diseases and genetic disorders detection. Moreover, they are affordable and easily accessible.

By application analysis

What Made Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine the Dominant Segment in the U.S. Genotyping Market in 2024?

By application, the diagnostics and personalized medicine segment led the market with a 35% share in 2023, as genotyping was used in the development of personalized therapies. Its accuracy increased its use in the detection of various chronic diseases. This contributed to their increased adoption rates. Thus, this enhanced the market growth.

By application, the pharmacogenomics segment is expected to show the highest growth with a CAGR of 14.52% during the predicted time. The genotyping is being used to determine the drug responses and their side effects. They are also being used to improve the drug safety profile. Furthermore, their use in R&D as well as clinical trials is also increasing.

By end-user analysis

How the Diagnostics and Research Laboratories Segment Dominated the U.S. Genotyping Market in 2024?

By end-use, the diagnostics and research laboratories segment dominated the market with a 37% share, as genotyping is being used for diagnostic purposes. It is also being used for developing personalized treatment approaches. Moreover, their use in biomarker discovery is also increasing. Additionally, the growing collaboration is also increasing its use.

Recent Developments in the U.S. Genotyping Market

In July 2025, four new Droplet Digital™ PCR (ddPCR™) platforms were launched by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., which was developed by combining the QX Continuum™ ddPCR system of Bio-Rad and the QX700™ series of ddPCR platforms of Stilla Technologies.

In June 2025, to push the boundaries of scientific discovery, the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Excedion™ Pro mass spectrometer (MS) and the Thermo Scientific™ Orbitrap™ Astral™ Zoom mass spectrometer (MS) were launched by Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

In April 2025, around 3 trillion DNA sequencing reads will be provided by Ultima Genomics for free of charge to researchers across the U.S. and Canada as per its newly launched "Count on Us" initiative.



U.S. Genotyping Market Key Players

Eurofins Scientific Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies

GE Healthcare Inc.

Illumina Inc.

Danaher Corporation

QIAGEN

Fluidigm Corporation

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Segments Covered in The Report

By Product

Instruments

Reagents & Kits

Software and Services



By Technology

PCR

Capillary Electrophoresis

Microarrays

Sequencing

Mass Spectrometry

Others

By Application

Pharmacogenomics

Diagnostics and Personalized Medicine

Agricultural Biotechnology

Animal Genetics

Others



By End-use

Pharmaceutical and Biopharmaceutical Companies

Diagnostics and Research Laboratories

Academic Institutes

Others

