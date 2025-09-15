Menlo Ventures Promotes Deedy Das to Partner Amid AI Investment Surge

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Menlo Ventures , a leading venture capital firm, today announced the promotion of Deedy Das to Partner.

Since joining in 2024, Das has become a driving force in Menlo’s AI strategy—co-launching the $100M Anthology Fund with Anthropic, backing 35 startups to date, and helping cement Menlo as a leading early-stage AI investor. His investment focus spans AI/ML, next-generation infrastructure, and enterprise software, with a particular emphasis on technical founders building at the frontier.



“Deedy made an outsized impact in a very short time,” said Matt Murphy, Partner at Menlo Ventures. “Founders believe in him because he’s been in their shoes building products, scaling teams, and navigating the journey to product market fit. His technical curiosity, depth, and passion to dig in deep with portfolio companies, make him exactly the kind of partner founders need in the AI era.”

As a Partner, Das will continue to focus on AI/ML, next-generation infrastructure, and enterprise software, drawing on his technical background to partner with founders tackling some of the hardest coding challenges.

Prior to Menlo, Deedy was a founding team member at Glean, where he built and led the development of Glean Assistant. In his four years there, he helped scale the company from fewer than 10 employees to over 700 and from no product to a $7B valuation.

Beyond investing, Deedy has emerged as a leading voice on the state of AI. He recently co-authored the firm’s 2025 Mid-Year LLM Market Update , a data-driven report that looked at the rapidly evolving LLM landscape, including enterprise adoption trends and the shifting dynamics between top providers like Anthropic and OpenAI. He also has an influential social following with over 200,000 followers on X and 100,000 followers on LinkedIn , where his commentary helps shape how founders, operators, and investors navigate the rapidly evolving AI ecosystem.

"There is so much foundational AI work happening right now that won’t fully come to fruition for the next decade,” said Deedy Das. “Having hired hundreds of people and helped scaled businesses from zero to billions in value, I understand just how hard that journey is and I’m excited to help founders navigate it.”

Deedy’s promotion builds on Menlo’s long history of supporting technical founders at key inflection points. The firm is an early backer of AI-first companies, including Abnormal AI, Anthropic, Openrouter, Harness, Neon, Sana, and Typeface.

About Menlo Ventures:

Menlo Ventures is a leading early-stage venture capital firm investing at the forefront of AI. Our portfolio includes more than 85 public companies and over 170 exits through mergers and acquisitions. Currently managing more than $7 billion in assets, we invest at every stage across consumer, enterprise, and healthcare. Our portfolio companies include Abnormal AI, Anthropic, Benchling, Carta, Chime, Harness, Poshmark, Recursion, Roku, Siri, Neon, and Uber. We strive to have a positive impact on everything we do. When we’re in, we’re ALL IN, and we are ALL IN on AI.

