Littleton, CO , Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GeniZenith CRYPTO GROUP LIMITED, a U.S.-based innovator in financial technology, today announced the launch of a comprehensive "Proactive Security and Transparency Initiative." This multi-faceted program is designed to set a new industry benchmark for user protection and operational integrity, directly addressing the rise of sophisticated digital threats and coordinated misinformation campaigns affecting the entire fintech sector.



As the digital asset space matures, malicious actors are increasingly targeting innovative platforms with fabricated reviews, automated negative content, and baseless scam accusations designed to mislead consumers. GeniZenith's response is to double down on its foundational principles: verifiable security, regulatory adherence, and unwavering transparency.



The initiative is built on three core pillars:

1. Third-Party Security Audits & Upgraded Protocols: GeniZenith is undergoing rigorous, independent security audits of its platform architecture, smart contracts, and fund management protocols conducted by leading blockchain security firms. The company is also implementing next-generation, AI-driven threat detection systems to monitor for anomalous activity and safeguard user assets 24/7.

2. Enhanced Regulatory Transparency: GeniZenith is reaffirming its commitment to a compliant operational framework. The company voluntarily provides public access to its key regulatory credentials, including its status as a U.S. corporation, its registration as a Money Services Business (MSB) with FinCEN (No. 31000292945082), and its corporate filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) (File No. 021-541461). This open-book approach is central to building lasting user trust.

3. User Education on Digital Safety: A new educational campaign will be launched across GeniZenith's official channels. The content will empower users to identify common online scams, recognize the difference between legitimate platforms and fraudulent impersonators, and implement best practices for personal account security, such as multi-factor authentication and anti-phishing techniques.



"In today's digital landscape, misinformation is a significant challenge for innovative companies," stated William Johnson, Chief Technology Officer of GeniZenith. "Our response is not to engage with baseless narratives, but to lead with action. This initiative is a clear statement of our commitment. We are investing heavily in the technology, audits, and transparency measures that prove the legitimacy and security of the GeniZenith platform. We believe the most powerful review is a user's own safe and successful experience."



GeniZenith invites all current and prospective users to consult its official website for accurate information and to review its publicly available compliance documents. The company remains focused on its mission to deliver the world's most intelligent and secure AI Cloud trading system.



About GeniZenith:

GeniZenith CRYPTO GROUP LIMITED is a US-based financial technology company developing the world's first AI Cloud cryptocurrency trading system. By integrating advanced artificial intelligence with scalable cloud infrastructure, GeniZenith provides a secure, efficient, and compliant platform for global investors. For a legitimate review of its services and technology, please visit the official company website.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

