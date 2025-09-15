GXCYPX Launches "Guardian 2.0" Initiative, a Multi-Million Dollar Investment to Redefine Crypto Security and User Protection

Denver, CO, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXCYPX CRYPTO GROUP LIMITED, a next-generation global digital asset trading platform registered in the United States, today announced the launch of its comprehensive "Guardian 2.0" user protection initiative. This multi-faceted program introduces institutional-grade security upgrades, a proactive user education platform, and a dedicated $10 million User Protection Fund, setting a new industry benchmark for safety and transparency with a focus on emerging markets.



In an evolving digital asset landscape, users face increasing challenges from sophisticated security threats and widespread misinformation. The "Guardian 2.0" initiative is GXCYPX's proactive response, designed to empower users and fortify the platform's defenses against fraudulent activities.



The key pillars of the "Guardian 2.0" initiative include:

• Proactive User Education Hub: A new, dedicated portal featuring multi-language resources, including localized support for South American users, to help them identify common scams, phishing attempts, and fraudulent websites. The platform will provide tutorials and security best practices to empower users to protect their own assets effectively.

• Upgraded Compliance and Monitoring Technology: GXCYPX has enhanced its Know-Your-Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) systems by integrating cutting-edge solutions from leading providers of transaction monitoring and identity verification technology. This strengthens the platform’s integrity and ensures the highest level of regulatory compliance.

• Launch of a $10 Million User Protection Fund: The company has allocated an initial $10 million to a dedicated fund designed to safeguard user assets in the unlikely event of a security breach not attributable to user error. This fund underscores GXCYPX's commitment to taking financial responsibility for the security of its platform.

• Real-Time Proof-of-Reserves (PoR) System: To foster radical transparency, GXCYPX is developing a real-time PoR system, which will allow users and third parties to verify that the platform's assets are fully collateralized. This initiative aims to build unbreakable trust through verifiable data.

• Enhanced Security Audits & Bug Bounty Program: In addition to regular penetration testing by leading cybersecurity firms, GXCYPX is launching a public bug bounty program. This incentivizes ethical hackers worldwide to help identify and report potential vulnerabilities, creating a more robust and secure ecosystem for everyone.



"Trust is not given; it is earned through consistent, transparent action," said Laura Martinez, Chief Operating Officer of GXCYPX. "The 'Guardian 2.0' initiative is more than just a security upgrade; it's our promise to every user, especially our growing community in South America, that we are relentlessly committed to protecting their assets and providing the safest possible trading environment. We are building a platform where users can participate in the future of finance with complete peace of mind."



This initiative reinforces GXCYPX's strategic focus on the South American market. As detailed in its white paper, the company is actively pursuing partnerships with major regional financial institutions to create seamless and secure local payment channels. These efforts, combined with the "Guardian 2.0" program, demonstrate a deep commitment to serving the unique needs of users across Latin America.



About GXCYPX

GXCYPX CRYPTO GROUP LIMITED is a U.S.-registered global digital asset trading platform engineered at the intersection of security, accessibility, and innovation. With a FinCEN MSB registration, GXCYPX provides a compliant and feature-rich ecosystem for individuals and institutions to trade, invest, and manage digital assets with confidence. The company's mission is to democratize access to safe, transparent, and efficient digital asset markets, empowering financial inclusion for the next generation of Web3.



Disclaimer: The information provided in this press release is not a solicitation for investment, nor is it intended as investment advice, financial advice, or trading advice. It is strongly recommended you practice due diligence, including consultation with a professional financial advisor, before investing in or trading cryptocurrency and securities.

