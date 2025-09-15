LiqTech Expands U.S. Presence with Texas Service Center to Support Produced Water and Industrial Filtration Solutions

BALLERUP, Denmark, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT), a clean technology company specializing in advanced ceramic filtration systems, today announced the opening of a dedicated Service Center in Cresson, Texas, near Fort Worth. The new facility, launching in partnership with Halldor Systems, is scheduled to open on November 1, 2025, to enhance LiqTech’s U.S. service capabilities.

Halldor Systems is an industrial services provider with extensive experience in the energy, oil and gas, and industrial sectors. Headquartered in Texas, the company specializes in equipment servicing, maintenance, and field support. Halldor Systems combines local expertise with a strong commitment to operational reliability, helping clients reduce downtime and maximize the efficiency of their critical systems.

The center will strengthen support for LiqTech’s Water for Energy business segment, which focuses on produced water recycling and the treatment of complex industrial wastewater.

Key service offerings include:

Deployment of certified service technicians

Availability of critical spare parts

Remote and on-site technical support

System maintenance and repairs

The new Service Center reinforces LiqTech’s commitment to providing localized, responsive support that ensures optimized performance and reduced downtime for U.S. customers.

“As we scale our operations in the U.S., this new service center allows us to respond faster and support customers with deep local knowledge,” said Fei Chen, CEO of LiqTech. “It reflects our strategy to offer fully integrated filtration systems - from engineering and commissioning to lifetime service - underpinned by the reliability of our ceramic membrane technology.”

Brent Haldorsson, President of Halldor Systems, added: “We are excited to partner with LiqTech in establishing this service center. Having supported LiqTech’s U.S. market entry, we see strong synergies between our service expertise and LiqTech’s technology. Together, we will deliver reliable support, faster response times, and long-term value for energy and industrial customers.”

About LiqTech International, Inc.

LiqTech (NASDAQ: LIQT) is a leading clean technology company that manufactures and delivers advanced ceramic filtration systems for water treatment applications. With decades of experience in material science and engineering, LiqTech provides solutions for some of the world’s most challenging water and wastewater problems. The company’s core focus areas include produced water recycling, industrial wastewater treatment, and marine exhaust gas purification. Headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark, LiqTech has a global presence, with growing operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

For more information, please visit: www.liqtech.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Words such as “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “anticipates,” “may,” “could,” “should,” and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ include, but are not limited to, market acceptance of LiqTech’s products, operational challenges, supply chain risks, regulatory changes, competition, and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. LiqTech undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

LiqTech Company Contact

Susan Keegan Elleskov

Head of Marketing

LiqTech International, Inc.

Phone: +45 31315941

www.liqtech.com

LiqTech Investor Contact

Robert Blum

Lytham Partners, LLC

Phone: 602-889-9700

liqt@lythampartners.com