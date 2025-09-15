Octopus Apollo VCT plc

Board Changes

Octopus Apollo VCT plc (‘the Company’) is delighted to announce the appointments of Lindsay Dodsworth and Graeme Gunn as independent non-executive directors of the Company with effect from 15 September 2025.

Lindsay is an experienced non-executive director and a charity trustee. A former partner at EY and non-executive director of Mobeus Income & Growth 4 VCT, Lindsay is currently a non-executive director on the Boards of the Franklin Global Trust, Elveden Farms Ltd, Chair of Governors of St. John’s College School in Cambridge and a Trustee on the Boards of Goodenough College and the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra. Lindsay was for 21 years the Director of a Family Office which had a strong focus on venture and growth capital. Lindsay has an MA from Cambridge University and qualified as a chartered accountant at what is now part of PWC.

Graeme was a founding Partner of SL Capital Partners, a private markets investment firm, a joint venture with what is now Aberdeen Investments, focused on venture capital, private equity, infrastructure and secondary transactions. Since 2019 he has been a Director at 3 Bridges Capital, an M&A advisory business. Graeme is the Chairman of the TravelTech business Maison Sport and is also a non-executive director of Cypress Creek Private Strategies, a US based investment fund focused on private equity and real assets. Graeme is a Chartered Accountant, qualifying with what is now a part of PWC and holds a MEng degree from Edinburgh University.

Lindsay and Graeme will become members of the Audit & Risk Committee, Management Engagement Committee and Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the Company, with effect from the date of their appointment. Neither Lindsay nor Graeme currently have any interest in the ordinary shares of the Company.

There is no additional information required to be disclosed pursuant to UKLR 6.4.8R in relation to the appointments.

Furthermore, the Company announces that Claire Finn has resigned from the Board. Claire will step down in October 2025 following the completion of the half year results process.



Murray Steele, Chair of Octopus Apollo VCT plc said:

“We are delighted to welcome Lindsay and Graeme and know that they will make a great contribution to the Board. We look forward to benefitting from their wealth of experience. I would also like to thank Claire on behalf of the Board and shareholders for her contribution to Apollo since her appointment to the Board in September 2021.”

For further information please contact:

Rachel Peat

Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited

Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067

LEI: 213800Y3XEIQ18DP3O53