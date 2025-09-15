QSIC Appoints Sean Cheyney to Executive Team to Drive Global Business Growth

DALLAS, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QSIC , the global in-store audio platform that uses AI audio and data intelligence to help retailers and brands unlock the value of the in-store experience, today announced the appointment of retail media veteran Sean Cheyney to executive vice president of global business development. Cheyney will lead strategic partnerships and revenue-generating initiatives across key markets. The appointment builds on QSIC's continued momentum, driven by strong adoption of its in-store audio platform across U.S. retail locations.

QSIC has more than doubled in size since January, reflecting growing demand for in-store retail media. With a veteran leadership team in place, including deep roots in retail media, the company is positioned to scale globally. Cheyney will play a key role in establishing alliances across the retail media landscape that unlock new growth opportunities and advance the company’s expansion strategy.

“In-store retail media is one of the biggest opportunities for retailers right now. Shoppers move seamlessly between digital and physical channels, and the real challenge is bringing those worlds together,” said Matt Elsley, CEO and co-founder of QSIC. “Sean has been part of that journey from the start. His experience across digital, in-store and out-of-home makes him the right person to help us build stronger partnerships and show retailers how to get more value out of their stores.”

Cheyney has more than 20 years of experience driving revenue growth across online and offline media channels. Over the course of his career, he has led retailer client acquisition, global market expansion, sales positioning and growth strategies for some of the industry’s most recognized companies. Most recently, he established and scaled Vistar Media’s retail media practice as head of retail media. Cheyney was also part of CitrusAd’s leadership team during its high-profile and rapid growth, acquisition and rebrand to Epsilon Retail Media, and previously held a senior role at Triad Retail Media, an early innovator in retail media.

“QSIC has built something truly unique by combining audio with data intelligence to create meaningful retail media experiences inside the store,” said Cheyney. “I’ve spent my career helping retailers unlock new growth opportunities, and I see enormous potential to rapidly expand this platform globally. I’m excited to join this talented team to build strategies that generate revenue and transform how shoppers connect with brands in-store through audio.”

Over the past year, QSIC has doubled down on innovation, earning industry recognition, including “New Technology Solution of the Year” at the Retail MediaX Awards. The company continues to enhance its platform to create even more personalized in-store experiences and offer timely reporting that demonstrates the impact of every dollar spent.

QSIC’s clients include global retailers in fuel and convenience, grocery, liquor, hospitality, fashion and specialty retail. To learn more about QSIC, please visit www.getqsic.com .

About QSIC

QSIC is the global intelligent in-store audio platform that uses data & AI to remove friction from the planning process and elevate and measure the impact of audio. Reaching over 100 million in-store shoppers monthly, QSIC helps retailers activate their Retail Media Networks by setting up, running and commercializing their audio assets. This extends from music curation, ad production and collateral to ad sales and price evaluation. QSIC has invested heavily in developing a patented method of measuring the impact of audio advertising on real-world in-store transactions. It is now a leading provider of AI technology that strategically leverages the power of audio to deliver better customer and sales experiences. Learn more at www.getQSIC.com .

Media Contact for QSIC:

SamsonPR

QSIC@samsonpr.com