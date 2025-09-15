A glimpse of night in Shougang Park where the 2025 CIFTIS is held

BEIJING, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Against the backdrop of repurposed blast furnaces and industrial relics of Shougang Park in western Beijing, the 2025 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) opened on Wednesday, striking a tone of open markets and digital innovation.

Under the night sky, the industrial relics in Shougang Park, illuminated by modern lights, present a unique view.

Source: 2025 CIFTIS