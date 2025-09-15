Hair Transplant Revolution: Hair Center of Turkey Launches AI-Powered Procedure in 2025

ISTANBUL, Sept. 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2025 marks a breakthrough in hair restoration technology. Hair Center of Turkey, one of the most trusted hair transplant clinics in Turkey , has become the first in the country to introduce AI-powered hair transplant planning. This innovation enables fully personalized hair transplant designs based on each patient’s unique face shape, hair type, and degree of hair loss. The advanced technology creates hairlines that appear naturally integrated and harmonious with each individual’s features from the very start.

The system uses high-resolution 3D scanning combined with advanced algorithms to map the hairline with millimetric precision. Each hair graft’s angle, direction, and density are carefully determined, ensuring natural, symmetrical, and long-lasting results. By reducing potential errors often found in traditional methods, Hair Center of Turkey consistently achieves outcomes that surpass patient expectations. This solidifies its position as a top destination for FUE hair transplant in Turkey , providing cutting-edge solutions for both domestic and international patients.

Dr. Rasime Erkan, founder of Hair Center of Turkey, commented:

“Integrating artificial intelligence into our clinical process results in faster, more accurate, and highly satisfying outcomes. The precision offered by AI allows us to approach every detail as an artist would on a canvas. Our 2025 vision includes expanding to robotic-assisted transplants and digital post-op tracking systems to enhance the overall patient experience.”

This AI-driven innovation is particularly beneficial for hair transplant patients , as hair analysis and treatment planning can now be completed online before traveling. Foreign patients can plan their entire procedure and digitally preview the expected results prior to arriving in Turkey. This pre-planning process ensures patients feel informed, secure, and confident, making their hair transplant journey smoother, more reliable, and more comfortable.

Hair Center of Turkey plans to implement AI technology across all treatment packages by the end of 2025, further solidifying its position as a top destination for hair transplant in Turkey . This pioneering approach sets a new benchmark for natural, precise, and personalized hair transplant results, offering a promising future for millions experiencing hair loss and seeking advanced FUE hair transplant in Turkey.

